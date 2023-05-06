5 best planes in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

One can find all kinds of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, from super-fast motorcycles to armored and weaponized cars. However, planes are one of the most popular categories among the player base. There are a total of 38 planes in the game at this point, with new ones constantly being added as part of major updates. While some are plain and simple, others possess various types of features.

Given the depth of this category, beginners and veterans alike can face difficulties sorting out the best ones available. To assist them, here is a ranked list of the five best planes in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

B-11 Strikeforce and 4 more of the best planes in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

5) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

The JoBuilt P-996 LAZER is an armored and weaponized plane featured in GTA Online. It has an aerodynamic design with a sharp nose consisting of an air data probe. The wings boast several weapons with dual intakes placed underneath the main body. The primary inspiration for this aircraft is the real-life F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The P-996 LAZER can fire several Homing Missiles and has a bulletproof rear end. While its top speed of 195.00 mph or 313.82 km/h is quite fast, it is slower than most on this list. The P-996 LAZER is also very expensive due to its price tag of $6,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

4) V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Motolok is a vintage-looking armored and weaponized plane. It was introduced to the game with the Smuggler's Run update in 2017 and draws major inspiration for its design from the real-life aircraft Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17. Like the P-996 LAZER, the Molotok can fire Homing Missiles and is bulletproof from the back.

Players can also install countermeasures to it, like flares, chaff, and much more. It is also faster than the previous entry and can hit a top speed of 207.75 mph or 334.34 km/h. Those interested can buy it for $4,788,000 or for a GTA Online Trade Price of $3,600,000.

3) B-11 Strikeforce

The GTA Online B-11 Strikeforce is a weaponized aircraft weighing 14,000 KG and can only seat one person. The design combines several real-life planes like the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog," Northrop YA-9, and the GAU-8 Avenger. While its top speed, 163.75 mph or 263.53 km/h, is the slowest on this list, the B-11 Strikeforce has various features.

Like all weaponized planes, it can fire Homing Missiles at targets and deploy countermeasures. Furthermore, players can install Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, or Cluster bombs. The B-11 Strikeforce also has a bulletproof rear end and costs $3,800,000.

2) Buckingham Pyro

Buckingham Pyro's build is quite bulky and is based on the De Havilland Vampire's design in real-life. It can seat a maximum of two people and hit a top speed of 222.75 mph or 358.48 km/h, making it one of the fastest planes in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Not only is it fast, but it also packs various features like Homing Missiles and countermeasures like chaff, flares, and colored smoke. Those interested can either pay $4,455,500 or its Trade Price of $3,350,000 to buy it.

1) Mammoth Hydra

The Mammoth Hydra is a well-known fighter plane in the Grand Theft Auto series. It debuted in the popular game GTA San Andreas and continues outperforming its peers in GTA Online. While Hydra's top speed of 209.25 mph or 336.75 km/h doesn't make it the fastest plane in the game, it has various features that make up for it.

Along with a bulletproof rear end and the ability to fire Homing Missiles, Hydra pilots can deploy countermeasures and enjoy its sophisticated Hover Mode. It also has the ability of vertical take-off and landing, known as VTOL, and costs $3,990,000. Luckily, players can reduce that amount by unlocking a Trade Price of $3,000,000.

