Is GTA Online’s B-11 Strikeforce still viable today?

The B-11 Strikeforce is currently on sale in GTA Online, which means it's time to take a quick look.

Players may remember this military plane from the After Hours update, released back in 2018. Fan reception has been divided, since the B-11 Strikeforce has many strengths and weaknesses. It's a very expensive vehicle as well, which must be taken into consideration.

GTA Online players don't want to spend millions on something that doesn't work. The good news is that this military plane is very effective in the air. However, the bad news is that there are a few design flaws. The B-11 Strikeforce can be very useful in the right hands, but that requires practice.

Revisiting GTA Online's B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce has been around for a few years and players have had more than enough time to play around with it. Here is a brief overview of what to expect with the aircraft.

Price and performance

GTA Online players can buy this vehicle at Warstock Cache and Carry. It normally costs $3,800,000, which is a very steep price tag. Luckily, GTA Online is currently offering a 40% discount on the B-11 Strikeforce, which brings it down to a grand total of $2,280,000.

This military plane can use the following countermeasures:

Chaff : Disrupts an opponent's missile launchers

: Disrupts an opponent's missile launchers Flare : Redirects missiles away from the player

: Redirects missiles away from the player Smoke: Limits the visual range of nearby opponents

Meanwhile, the B-11 Strikeforce can use the following weapons:

Explosive Cannon

Homing Missiles

Barrage Rocket Pods

Bombs (Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, and Cluster)

According to Broughy1322, this plane's maximum speed is 163.75 miles per hour. Despite that, it's also a very durable vehicle. The B-11 Strikeforce boasts very strong defense, and can withstand multiple explosions at once.

Strengths and weaknesses

The B-11 Strikeforce truly shines with its exceptional handling. It can easily dodge most attacks, which makes it a highly competitive vehicle. GTA Online players can simply fly in a horizontal circle to dodge homing missiles.

This military plane can directly engage with the Hydra and P-996 LAZER, and has a wide range of weapons and countermeasures. GTA Online players have several options with their offense and defense.

Unfortunately, it does have a weakness with grounded attacks, due to the design of its machine gun. The weapon doesn't nearly fire as fast as one would think it should. It's very difficult to hit smaller targets at ground level. Of course, it can still hit normal vehicles just fine.

In conclusion

The above video perfectly demonstrates why the B-11 Strikeforce isn't good for ground attacks. However, it does fare better in aerial fights, and is one of the best dogfighters in GTA Online, which says a lot. Players should only buy this vehicle for air battles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

