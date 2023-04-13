5 most challenging missions in GTA San Andreas, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas is regarded by many as one of the best games in the series. It was released in 2004 and was one of the most revolutionary games of its time, filled with innovative features and mechanics. The story is long yet well-paced and features an amazing cast of characters. However, it also has its fair share of frustrating and challenging missions.

In this article, we will be ranking five of GTA San Andreas' most challenging missions.

Learning to fly and four more challenging missions in GTA San Andreas

5) Vertical Bird

Players can accept the Vertical Bird mission from Mike Toreno. The main objective of this mission is to steal the military aircraft Hydra. While the premise of this mission sounds interesting, it is not simple. Players are required to enter a cargo ship discreetly and disable its SAM sites while ensuring that they don't alert the guards, or else the mission will fail.

Upon completion and entering the Hydra, players must fight off enemy jets. Following that, three spy ships are required to be destroyed. Hydra's controls can prove to be overwhelming the first time around, and there is always the danger of crashing into the sea below.

4) Learning to Fly

Learning to Fly is a precursor to Vertical Bird and aims to familiarize players with flight mechanics in GTA San Andreas. Assigned by Mike Toreno, players have to successfully complete several challenges at the Pilot School. The aircraft's movements are difficult to adjust to, and the difficulty increases gradually with each test.

Not only are they difficult, but players also have to be cautious about not crashing into any of the surrounding hills. Where players can have a little fun with the Vertical Bird's stealth aspect, Learning to Fly can quickly become somewhat boring and difficult at the same time.

3) End of the Line

End of the Line is GTA San Andreas' final mission. It is lengthy and challenging. First, players are required to infiltrate Big Smoke's hideout. There are numerous enemies inside, and taking them on alone can be tough. While eliminating Big Smoke is rather easy, the mission's next phase presents its own challenges.

Players now have to chase Officer Tenpenny with Sweet dangling off his Firetruck's rear end. The first objective is to catch him before he falls off. Following that, they must keep up with Tenpenny as several police cars attack them.

2) Wrong Side of the Tracks

Wrong Side of the Tracks is one of the most infamous missions in GTA San Andreas. Big Smoke asks players to chase a train across Los Santos on a bike as he attempts to kill four Vagos gangsters standing on top of it. His aim is incredibly terrible, and he takes a lot of time to eliminate them.

Due to his poor shooting skills, players will often have to get involved while controlling the bike at the same time. Moreover, if all the Vagos gangsters are not killed before the Frederick Bridge arrives, the mission fails.

1) Supply Lines...

Supply Lines... is quite similar to the GTA Vice City mission Bombs Away. Here, players have to take control of a Remote Controlled plane and destroy multiple delivery vans belonging to Zero's rivals. Like Bombs Away, maneuvering RC planes is tough due to their difficult controls.

The vans are not easy to destroy either and start moving fast if they get spooked. Players also need to be wary of the RC plane's fuel tank, which runs out at a quick rate. Additionally, the plane blows up if it receives too much damage.

Poll : On which platform did you play GTA San Andreas? PC Console 0 votes