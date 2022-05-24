Top 10 most iconic GTA San Andreas missions

GTA: San Andreas has solidified itself as one of the best games in the entire series. It has become a cult sensation with a huge dedicated fanbase that still talks about the game more than a decade after its initial release in 2004.

GTA: San Andreas has also made a huge impact on internet culture, as many of the scenes and characters from this game have been immortalized as hilarious memes. Because of this, it is the best time to replay San Andreas if there are still players left who have not experienced this masterpiece yet.

If they don't have much time on their hands, this article will provide them with over ten of the most iconic missions they need to replay in GTA: San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Top ten most iconic missions players need to revisit in GTA: San Andreas

10) Stowaway

Stowaway is a mission given to Carl Johnson by government agent Mike Toreno from the Verdant Meadows Aircraft Graveyard in GTA: San Andreas.

In this mission, Carl is waiting for Toreno in the center of the airstrip when government officials come in vehicles and a cargo plane. He then hides behind some crates and waits for Toreno to approach him.

He then informs Carl that the people who have arrived are from a rival agency. Toreno, with the approval of his supposed employer, wants Carl to bomb the cargo plane and kill the agents.

Carl accepts, despite his initial reluctance. This mission is fantastic to play because of all the suspense and tension that it creates, and it makes the players feel like they are in some spy movie because of its huge scale.

9) Are You Going to San Fierro?

The mission starts with Carl meeting the Truth at his farm and paying him for the cannabis before preparing to leave in the Truth's Mothership.

But when the Truth realizes Tenpenny has set them up and that they now must eliminate the marijuana, he grabs two flamethrowers, hands one to Carl, and the two torch the farm.

The Truth then gives Carl a rocket launcher once the weed is destroyed, which he uses to destroy the helicopter because they can't get away from it. Carl and the Truth board the Mothership and travel to Doherty's garage.

This mission is a classic example of the absurd escalation of a simple situation with a ton of surreal humor sprinkled throughout. This is one of those missions that players are guaranteed to remember.

8) Yay Ka - Boom - Boom

From the garage in Doherty, San Fierro, San Andreas, protagonist Carl Johnson is assigned to this mission by San Fierro Triads leader Wu Zi Mu.

The mission begins with Cesar, who greets Carl at the garage and congratulates him on bringing down the Loco Syndicate, but Carl is angry because he had to kill his childhood buddy, Ryder.

On the other hand, Cesar confesses that Ryder previously attempted to sleep with Kendl. Woozie then appears and announces that the Loco Syndicate is now finished, and all that remains is to demolish the Doherty crack factory.

This is one of the more action-packed missions with great sequences that players take part in, the most distinguishing quality of this mission is the variety of objectives players have to do to complete it.

7) Saint Mark's Bistro

Saint Mark's Bistro is the final mission assigned to protagonist Carl Johnson by Leone Family don Salvatore Leone from the office of Caligula's Palace in GTA: San Andreas.

In this mission, Carl arrives at Salvatore Leone's office in Caligula's Palace and discovers him and Maria throwing knives at a stranded Maccer. Salvatore compliments Carl on a job well done in eliminating a Forelli death squad sent to murder him.

Salvatore intends to send Carl to Marco's Bistro, a Forelli Family company, and assassinate Marco Forelli in vengeance. The fans mainly love this mission because they get to go to Liberty City.

6) Drive Thru

Drive Thru is a mission in GTA: San Andreas that Sweet assigns to Carl Johnson from his home in Ganton's Grove Street cul-de-sac in which Sweet, Smoke, and Ryder are leaving Sweet's house when Carl arrives.

After their meeting, Carl, Sweet, Smoke, and Ryder pile into Sweet's car and make their way to Cluckin' Bell to eat. Ryder notices five Kilo Tray Ballas in a pink Voodoo, the same one that chased them a few days ago, headed towards Grove Street after collecting the food.

Carl, Sweet, Smoke, and Ryder pursue the Ballas. Smoke quickly stuffs his face with food while Sweet and Ryder shoot at the Ballas. The Ballas car is eventually wrecked, resulting in the death of the Ballas inside. This mission is known for its hilarious cutscenes and character moments that are highly entertaining to watch.

5) The Green Sabre

The Green Sabre is a mission provided to protagonist Carl Johnson by his brother Sweet from his residence in Ganton, Los Santos, San Andreas, in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This mission marks a significant turning point in the plot.

Even though this mission does not provide much regarding tasks for players, as they mostly have to hold ballas until the police arrive, it is still an entertaining mission play that presents a theatrical moment in the story.

4) Black Project

The Truth from Verdant Meadows, Bone County, San Andreas gives protagonist Carl Johnson another mission in GTA: San Andreas, and it can only be triggered between 20:00 and 06:00.

The mission begins with Carl arriving at the airstrip. The Truth greets him while exercising on top of a crashed plane. Truth chastises Carl for agreeing to work for a government agent.

He then informs Carl about a top-secret military research facility where a "black project" is allegedly being produced. This is probably one of the weirdest and most unique missions in the game.

3) End of the Line

End of the Line is the final plot mission in GTA: San Andreas, handed to protagonist Carl Johnson from his home in Grove Street, Ganton, Los Santos, San Andreas, by his brother and Grove Street Families leader, Sean.

Carl and Sweet have discovered where Big Smoke, a former friend, is hiding. They evade protesters as they drive to Smoke's hideout in East Los Santos. When they arrive, they discover that Smoke's crack palace is heavily guarded, with no way in except by bursting through the wall.

This mission serves as an explosive and action-packed ending to this amazing game. Many fans even consider this the best final mission out of all of the GTA games.

2) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

This is the final heist mission in GTA: San Andreas delivered to protagonist Carl Johnson by San Fierro Triads chief Wu Zi Mu from The Four Dragons Casino, located along The Strip in Las Venturas, San Andreas.

Carl, disguised as a Caligula's employee, arrives at The Four Dragons Casino to meet Woozie and the group in advance of the heist. The team boards a Securicar and travels to Caligula's Palace, while Carl travels independently.

This is one of the best heist missions in the game and can be seen as a prototype of the heist missions that later inspired the heist missions for GTA 5.

1) Just Business

Just Business is the final mission handed to protagonist Carl Johnson by Big Smoke from his residence in Idlewood in GTA: San Andreas, in which Carl pays a visit to Big Smoke's home and discovers him in the garage.

Smoke has a business meeting to attend, so they agree to take a journey there. He then enters the Atrium as they travel to Commerce. After a little while, a gunfight is suddenly heard. Carl runs inside to protect Smoke from approaching Russian Mafia henchmen on hearing that.

From there onward, the entire mission turns into a cinematic masterpiece that plays like an action blockbuster movie. This is a mission that can be replayed every day and still not get boring.

