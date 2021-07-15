5 of the most fun final missions in the GTA series

The GTA franchise has a number of memorable finales with interesting plot developments and exciting gameplay. There are 16 games in the series right now, and some of them have multiple endings.

GTA finales tend to have massive shootouts and epic chase scenes, but that's not always the case.

This article takes a look at some of the best final missions in the GTA series.

5 awesome final missions in the GTA series

#5 - A Revenger's Tragedy (GTA 4)

One of the interesting parts about GTA 4 is how neither of its endings is known to be canon.

A Revenger's Tragedy is the finale that takes place when the player chooses the Deal ending (which results in Roman's untimely demise).

It is an interesting finale where one antagonist gets killed by another (Dimitri Rascalov kills Jimmy Pegorino). Of course, Niko has to chase Dimitri for quite a while (longer than most chase scenes in GTA finales).

Eventually, Niko catches up to Dimitri and kills him, thereby getting revenge for all of the betrayals he's suffered at the hands of the latter.

#4 - Departure Time (GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony)

GTA 4's The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC marked a return to the wacky shenanigans that GTA San Andreas fans loved. The game's finale is less serious compared to GTA 4's ending, as it starts with Luis going to an amusement park to destroy heroin-filled duck bins.

The situation later escalates to Luis getting rid of Timur and having to arrive at an airport in two hours. From there, Luis gets on a bike, catches up to a plane, and kills Bulgarin on it. The plane blows up, and Luis jumps out with a parachute, alive and well.

#3 - The Third Way (GTA 5)

The Third Way is the canon ending to GTA 5 and is unquestionably the most interesting finale in the game. The other two finales are simple, as they involve chasing either Michael or Trevor and then killing them off.

By comparison, The Third Way ties up all of the loose ends in GTA 5. All of the major antagonists get what they deserve, which means that this final mission has more objectives than usual.

#2 - Keep Your Friends Close... (GTA Vice City)

Lance Vance's betrayal is a twist that GTA Vice City players never saw coming. Even if a player ignores that aspect of Keep Your Friends Close..., the mission is still a worthy finale.

In this mission, Tommy Vercetti has to gun down hordes of Sonny Forelli's goons before heading to the roof to get rid of the traitor, Lance Vance. He then goes back downstairs and kills Forelli.

After all is said and done, there is no doubt that Tommy Vercetti is the kingpin of Vice City.

#1 - End of the Line (GTA San Andreas)

End of the Line is similar to The Third Way in that it ties up all loose ends of GTA San Andreas's storyline. The deaths of Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny leave Los Santos in a better place, but it's the mission itself that's so exciting.

Big Smoke's crack palace has a large interior to navigate through, and numerous gang members try to stand in CJ's way. He goes through them all and manages to kill Big Smoke after their duel.

There is also an interesting chase scene with Officer Tenpenny, who manages to get himself killed by his reckless driving near Grove Street.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh