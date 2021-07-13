Ranking every gang in GTA San Andreas from most important to least

Gangs play a crucial role in GTA San Andreas, yet they're not all equally important.

Inevitably, some gangs are more relevant in both the plot and in gameplay than others. GTA San Andreas's storyline frequently features the power struggle between these gangs. Those allied with the Grove Street Families tend to be more relevant than those who aren't, especially since the former category tends to include named and relevant characters.

Of course, those most at odds with the Grove Street Families also tend to be the most important. As far as ranking these gangs go, some categories are worth considering:

Their importance in the storyline

The number of missions they show up in

Any gameplay features involving them

Ranking GTA San Andreas's gangs on their level of importance

#1 - Grove Street Families

The main protagonist's own gang is, unsurprisingly, the most important gang in GTA San Andreas. Unlike several other gangs, there are multiple named characters associated with this gang, and these are some of the most plot-relevant characters in the game.

CJ can even recruit the Grove Street Families pedestrians to assist him in whatever he wishes to do. Considering this feature is exclusive to this gang, it only adds to the importance of this gang.

Also, the downfall and eventual resurrection of the GSF's presence in Los Santos is a major part of the storyline.

#2 - Ballas

Although the Ballas lack unique, named characters to represent them, they're still the de facto antagonistic gang in GTA San Andreas. The Gang Warfare feature involves the Ballas, and they're also commonly seen throughout various missions in GTA San Andreas getting in CJ's way.

Their importance is noticeable from the beginning of GTA San Andreas to its end. Toward the latter half of the game, they're largely associated with Big Smoke, who is one of the game's main antagonists.

They're also the gang largely associated with CJ's mother's death in The Introduction.

#3 - San Fierro Triads

In terms of mission appearances, the San Fierro Triads appear the second most often in GTA San Andreas. They appear in 20 different missions (only behind the Grove Street Families).

As for the gang itself, it's a gang CJ's on good terms with. Wu Zi Mu is a prominent character in the San Fierro and optional Las Venturas storylines, and he leads the Mountain Cloud Boys faction. Ran Fa Li's group, the Red Gecko Tong, is affiliated with Wu Zi Mu's group, and together they form the San Fierro Triads.

#4 - Los Santos Vagos

Like the Ballas, the Vagos lack noticeable characters but are also present in the Gang Warfare feature (without the use of the Territory Glitch). However, it's worth noting that they're not as relevant as the Ballas in GTA San Andreas in terms of their presentation.

They do end up cooperating with the Ballas at the end of the game in Big Smoke's crack palace, so they are relevant from the start of the game to its end, as well.

#5 - Varrios Los Aztecas

Despite the fact that Cesar is a major character, the gang he comes from doesn't feel important. They're a gang in Los Santos who aren't associated with the Gang Warfare feature. Likewise, CJ can't recruit them like he could with the GSF members (despite his relationship with Cesar).

Their prominence as a gang wanes throughout GTA San Andreas, as they need GSF's help in taking back their territories from the Vagos in the mission Los Desperados. Funnily enough, they're still antagonistic toward CJ when he's on foot after this mission.

#6 - The Mafia

Full of some of the most powerful men in Liberty City, it's rather surprising that their relevance in GTA San Andreas is so minuscule by comparison. However, they're still relevant in the Las Venturas storyline, and they do feature some named characters.

The Leones, Sindaccos, and the Forellis are all considered part of The Mafia in GTA San Andreas, although the gang doesn't appear on the streets normally. That said, they're still a somewhat important gang in GTA San Andreas.

#7 - Da Nang Boys

Da Nang Boys largely serve as the rival gang of the San Fierro Triads and are featured in some memorable missions involving this rivalry. They're a Vietnamese gang, but their only prominent member in GTA San Andreas is Snakehead, who only appears in the mission he's killed in.

#8 - San Fierro Rifa

The San Fierro Rifa is the main rival gang in San Fierro, as it operates under T-Bone Mendez. They're involved with the Loco Syndicate storyline, before becoming largely forgotten until they help out Big Smoke again in End of the Line.

#9 - Russian Mafia

The Russian Mafia are minor antagonists in GTA San Andreas. Their relevance in Los Santos is minor, as they're briefly seen feuding with Big Smoke in Just Business and having one of their arms dealers killed in Gray Imports.

They are seen again in End of the Line, being one of many gangs affiliated with Big Smoke.

