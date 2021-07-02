5 reasons why players love the GTA 4 story

GTA 4 players will swear that the storyline is one of the strongest points of the entire game.

In stark contrast to previous GTA entries, GTA 4 takes a more realistic approach to the criminal underworld. While Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson undergo tragedies, none are to the extent that Niko Bellic experiences. From beginning to end, the game is a dramatic narrative with unhappy endings.

However, not all players like this approach. They think the story is too serious, which makes it difficult to invest in. Nonetheless, fans of GTA 4 argue that the story brings emotional weight to every decision made.

5 reasons why GTA 4's story is loved by the player base

#5 - It's a dark reflection of criminal lifestyles

While the GTA series typically tells a rags-to-riches story that leaves behind a trail of bodies, GTA 4 puts this concept under a microscope. The darkened streets of Liberty City are the perfect backdrop to this new storytelling approach.

GTA 4 is gritty realism at its finest because it doesn't glorify violence. Niko Bellic isn't taking over mansions or staking business ventures. He's a dirty criminal whose only purpose is killing.

Unlike previous GTA protagonists, Niko doesn't live a glorious life. He never rises beyond his current station. From start to finish, Niko is nothing more than a hired killer.

The life of a crime is a difficult one, as Niko has to face the realities of his situation. He is constantly miserable as a result.

#4 - Player choices do matter in the game

GTA 4 introduced a morality system where players can decide the fates of several characters. Sometimes, acts of kindness will be rewarded down the line. Other times, a spared character will seek vengeance. These actions can affect the main storyline in small ways, such as side missions and bonus rewards.

Rockstar also lets players pick and choose who lives and dies. One major example is The Holland Play, where the player must take out either Playboy X or Dwayne Forge. While the choices may seem obvious in hindsight, at the time, it was a great concept. It allows freedom for meaningful decisions.

#3 - Niko Bellic is a tragic character

Niko Bellic is a combination of previous GTA protagonists. While he is extremely violent like Claude and Tommy Vercetti, he also shares sympathetic traits with CJ. Having said that, there are several layers of tragedy to Niko.

He grew up poor in an abusive childhood. In his youth, he dreamt of flying into space as an astronaut. However, reality grounded him in a war-torn country.

Niko became a child soldier with no future prospects as anything other than a ruthless killer. His adulthood isn't any better, as he becomes a professional hitman for hire.

Despite several failed attempts, Niko can never go clean. No matter what decisions the GTA player makes, he will also have to lose his loved ones.

#2 - Loyalty and betrayal are recurring themes

GTA 4 is a game where friends and foes matter. One of the major themes is loyalty versus betrayal.

A person may appear to be an ally but is actually a dangerous enemy. Niko finds out the hard way when Dimitri Rascalov sets him up.

However, GTA 4 players are not without loyal companions. Thanks to the friendship system and engaging story missions, the likes of Little Jacob and Patrick McReary are invaluable to Niko in his missions. Players will certainly appreciate their presence in the storyline, given everything that Niko must go through in Liberty City.

#1 - The drama narrative is among Rockstar's best

Upon its 2008 release, the vast majority of critics praised the storyline of GTA 4. Many of the 10/10 reviews commended Rockstar for taking a chance with a new approach to GTA storytelling.

GTA 4 is a tale of revenge and tragedy. Niko arrives at Liberty City, with players initially believing he is looking for a fresh start. In reality, he isn't trying to escape his criminal past but is looking to embrace it. He wants to find the man who betrayed his squad during the Yugoslavian Wars.

Niko cannot escape the violent grasps of his criminal behavior. Depending on the choices made by GTA players, he lives with the consequences of his actions. Thanks to a large cast of characters and incredible voice acting, GTA 4 offers more in-depth stories for their player base.

