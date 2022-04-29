5 best mods for replaying GTA 4 with better graphics

GTA 5 was a huge success and has raised the bar for open-world games. The quantity of side activities available in the game is incredible.

However, even if Grand Theft Auto 5 is widely considered as the best game in the illustrious Grand Theft Auto series, there is a dedicated and vocal fanbase within the Grand Theft Auto community that still loves and admires GTA 4.

These dedicated players have kept the discussions surrounding this game alive within the community. However, if there is one thing that most of them would agree on, it is that the graphics of this game do not hold up to today's standards.

Most fans know that the washed-out gray look of the city is meant to portray realism in the game, but for many players, this might have made the game more dull and boring to look at. However, players can use mods to improve the graphics of GTA 4 and enjoy the game with better and updated graphics.

This article aims to help the players who are trying to replay GTA 4 with updated graphics by highlighting some great mods for the same.

Note: this article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 best mods to replay GTA 4 with better graphics

5) Simple ENB

Simple ENB is one of the most popular graphics overhaul mods for GTA 4. The mod gives the game a clean look as everything in this mod appears to be equally colored, which gives the game a striking appearance.

Over-the-top lens flares and rain effects have been replaced with a more balanced and realistic color palette. The developers have worked hard to make the smoke and gas effects as realistic as possible.

4) iCEnhancer 3.0

Depth of field, lens textures, post-effects, bloom, motion blur, and color processing are some of the new features introduced in the mod, which also alters several old ones to improve the overall aesthetic.

All of these features are adjustable, which allows players to change the way the game looks.

With new blood and muzzle flash effects, this mod makes the game brighter than the original GTA 4. When players use any weapon that creates explosions, they will be able to see a lens flare.

3) Sweet Autumn

The purpose of this mod is to improve Liberty City's overall ambience by giving it a clearer and smoother vision with improved saturation and far clip.

This mod also creates more realistic sunlight and shadow colors for the overworld. The mod does this while maintaining the game's appealing atmosphere and gritty tone. This mod also fixes the jagged edges that are visible in the game.

2) Skyline

This mod for GTA 4 revamps the weather, outdoor and indoor looks, and cutscenes, which gives the entire game a warm filter that makes it look visually mesmerizing.

This mod also reworks all the lighting in the dark areas of the game, and players can remove the black and white effect on death, detention, and at the camera of the train.

1) RealityIV

RealityIV is a GTA 4 mod that changes the day cycle and weather systems to make them look more realistic and beautiful. The mod also improves the cloud and rain effects.

The overall goal of this mod is to make the game more immersive, and players can see the difference when they install this mod.

Everything in the game looks clear and crisp while still carrying an authentic texture to it. The lighting illuminates areas and the weather looks fantastic, especially the rain.

Edited by Mayank Shete