New GTA 4 mod entirely overhauls the graphics

A new graphics mod for GTA 4 is very likely to give iCEnhancer a run for its money. Called the Ultimately Beautiful Edition, this mod makes the game look better than any graphic mod launched till now. This mod has been made by hip63, a modder who has released mods for GTA 5, Valheim, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

Those who were unwilling to play GTA 4 because it was too old now have a good reason to play the game. It also supports the infamous updated Steam version, and hence, no downgrading is required.

GTA 4 Ultimately Beautiful Edition is a graphics overhaul mod like no other

In light of the remaster rumors for GTA 4, a modder has released an insanely detailed graphics mod that attempts to replicate an official remaster. Some believe that this recent mod looks even better than the popular iCEnhancer graphics mods by Icelaglace.

The mod can be downloaded from the links given below:

Note: Players need at least 7.8 GB of storage space on their devices to download the mod.

Ultimately Beautiful Edition is more of a mod pack than a single graphics mod. It features an ENB mod called iCEnhancer Natural Lighting 3.0 by DayL, based on the original iCEnhancer mods. There's also a reshade mod called ReShade Anti-Aliasing (FXAA) and two trainers/mod menus — Liberty's Legacy Trainer and Simple Native Trainer.

Another included mod that increases the flavor of the game is Complete Edition Real Cars. This switches all in-game cars with their real-life counterparts and may give more immersion to some sections of players. Others who prefer HD Universe details might want to avoid this particular mod, but the graphics mod is lore-friendly.

These are all optional and can be left out for players who don't want any of these. Players should also note that this mod only works for the Complete Edition of the game available on Steam.

How to install the mod and more

Installing the mod is quite simple as it comes with an .EXE file. Players merely need to open this up, follow the on-screen instructions, and they'll be done. The installation is like any other, with players having to choose the proper path to their game directory.

Once the main mod is installed, it will launch another installer for all the optional mods listed above. The mod also provides a new shortcut to run the modded game, and players should use it in place of the regular one.

The shortcut opens up the launcher for the Ultimately Beautiful Edition mod, and the mod manager can also be activated from the launcher menu.

The mod will be getting a version 2.0 update quite soon, which will fix the minor issues that some users are facing. However, the upcoming version will also make previous saves incompatible. Hence, players who don't wish to start over should wait until version 2.0.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar