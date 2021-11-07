5 GTA San Andreas cutscenes that will look better in the remastered Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas had some amazing cutscenes throughout its missions, some of which have been imprinted into fans' memories. The original games didn't look very impressive during the cinematic cutscenes because of their low-textured graphics.

As a result, players are looking forward to seeing the Definitive Edition versions of these iconic scenes.

The cutscenes should come to life in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) The Meat Business

This mission is notable because it is the only time in the GTA series that Ken Rosenberg appears outside cutscenes. Aside from that, the mission includes a cutscene that portrays a hilarious situation.

Johnny Sindacco dies of a heart attack the moment he sees CJ due to their previous meeting, which had left him in a coma.

4) First Date

First Date is not a mission but a cutscene that introduces players to Cesar's crazed cousin, Catalina. For those who played GTA 3, this was a surprising revelation.

Catalina's character was considerably changed for this prequel appearance, but her craziness remained the same. This cutscene best sums up what she was, and the dialogues are hilarious.

3) The Green Sabre

The Green Sabre is the mission where CJ learns of Big Smoke and Ryder's betrayal in the story. As a result, the first cutscene is the most essential part of this mission.

Players get a glimpse of the infamous green-colored sabre that was allegedly responsible for the drive-by, which killed CJ and Sweet's mother.

2) Drive-Thru

This is perhaps the most iconic cutscene in GTA San Andreas that has made its way to pop culture. Big Smoke's order at the Cluckin' Bell drive-through is one of the funniest moments in the game. This cutscene proves that he eats four times the amount an average person does.

While everybody else orders one item each (2x number 9s for CJ and Ryder, 1x number 6 with extra cheese for Sweet), Smoke orders four items (1x number 7, 1x number 9 large, 2x number 45s, one with extra cheese) and a large soda.

1) In the Beginning

GTA San Andreas begins with a lengthy cutscene, which introduces players to the story and characters. Fans who have replayed the game multiple times are sure to have memorized this cutscene by now.

This will be the first thing that players experience in the remasters and it will likely bring back pleasant memories for most.

