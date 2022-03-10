How to start payphones hits in GTA Online in 2022

The Contract DLC for GTA Online introduced a fun and novel way to make money in the game. Payphone Hits, as the name implies, are assassination missions obtained via payphones. These may even remind some players of the payphone assassinations in GTA Vice City.

In GTA Online, however, players can perform as many Payphone Hits as they want to continue earning a stream of revenue. This article will attempt to explain how to begin these missions in the game.

Detailed guide on Payphone Hits in GTA Online

Background and basic requirements

One of Lester's most prominent roles in GTA 5's Story Mode was to act as a provider of Assassination missions. Meanwhile, Franklin acted as the assassin carrying out these missions.

With GTA Online's Contract DLC, the roles have slightly changed. This time, it's Franklin who provides the missions, and the protagonist acts as the assassin.

There are eight Payphone Hits in the game. Some have a single target, while others have multiple targets at the same time. Yet others might require multiple players to complete.

Players in GTA Online must first complete three Security Contracts to unlock Payphone Hits. These, in turn, require them to purchase an Agency property.

Mission details

Follow the steps as listed below to find a mission:

Once the basic requirements are fulfilled, Franklin will call the player to inform them about the Payphone Hits. Players can call him back to request these assassination missions

Another option is to scour the streets and find ringing payphones around Los Santos and Blaine County. Picking these up will initiate a mission.

Players are usually assigned a specific target to assassinate and a time restriction of 15 minutes. To boost the monetary reward for the hit, more specific instructions can be followed. This leads to a substantial amount, making Payphone Hits a great way to get rich in the game.

Players may receive a 3 star desired level if the bonus objectives are not followed. They may also need to eliminate or avoid several enemy reinforcements till the time limit ends.

Once the mission ends, there is a 20 minute cooldown before players can request for another.

Hit list and rewards

Players are rewarded with $15,000 for each hit, and an additional $70,000 for meeting bonus objectives. Associates are paid $15,000 plus a bonus of $30,000.

The complete list of Payphone Hits in The Contract DLC, along with their rewards, is as follows:

The CEO - a construction helmet.

The Cofounder - a Sticky Bomb.

The Dealers - (multiple targets; 2 players necessary) a Merryweather-branded cap.

The Hitmen - (multiple targets; 2 players necessary) a Coil logo trophy.

The Judge - a golf ball and tee.

The Popstar - a model Annis Euros.

The Tech Entrepreneur - a model Taxi.

The Trolls - (multiple targets) a bullet-hole ridden iFruit laptop computer.

These rewards will be on display at the player's office, which is located within the Agency.

Edited by Saman