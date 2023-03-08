5 distinctive gameplay features in GTA San Andreas, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) San Andreas was a revolutionary game at the time of its release. No other game was advanced enough to offer players the features and freedom that it did. With the title, Rockstar Games took ten steps forward from their previous installations. Paired with that experience, the developers went on to create some of the best games of all time.

To truly appreciate what made San Andreas so special, here on this list, we will be taking a look at five of the most distinctive features of GTA San Andreas that made it stand out from the crowd.

Ranking the best features of GTA San Andreas

5) Extensive clothing options

Prior to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, game characters had set outfit options to choose from. With the release of this GTA title, players were able to drape the protagonist, CJ, with multiple types of apparel items.

There are stores that each offer clothes of different styles that players can mix and match to create the best possible outfit to their liking.

Such freedom was never seen in games before and inspired other developers to implement similar mechanics into their own games.

4) Character customization

Going deeper into character customization mechanics, for the first time ever players could change the look of the game's protagonist by gaining or losing weight through eating or starving and also develop a shredded physique by training regularly at the in-game gym.

In another breakthrough in the department of character customization, GTA San Andreas players had the option to customize CJ's hairstyle and groom facial hair to whichever look they preferred the most.

Barber shops available at various locations throughout the state of San Andreas had varying hair, mustache, and beard styling options to choose from.

3) Speaking with NPCs

Another innovation in the realm of gaming was the ability to interact with NPCs at will. It contributes very efficiently to the overall immersion in the title. Rockstar Games revealed in an interview that there are about 4,200 lines of dialogue recorded for CJ.

Players can greet or antagonize their own or rival gang members, girlfriends, and random pedestrians in GTA San Andreas, adding onto which can lead towards various outcomes with the citizens of the three cities featured in the game.

2) Vehicle customization

After GTA 5, it may have become the norm to go into Los Santos Customs and customize rides. However, back in 2004 during the first outing in Los Santos, it was simply unheard of on such a grand scale.

Very much like its modern day successor, players could take their cars into garages and customize various components to add more dynamism and a personal touch to their owned vehicles. There were options like spoilers, wheels, rims, paint-jobs, bumpers, and more to choose from, and even a nitro boost to enhance their car's speed tenfold.

1) Skill upgrades

GTA San Andreas has various activities that players are required to master. Akin to real life, they can enhance these various skills by practicing reigorously that allows the protagonist, CJ, to become better at them.

These range from lung capacity, stamina, fighting styles, swimming, driving, weapon skills, and more where, with each level up, there is an improvement in the said areas. Rockstar Games also went on to include various animations for these different skill levels so that players can visibily see the difference.

Despite the fact that GTA San Andreas was released way back in 2004, Rockstar Games showed players all over the globe just what they were capable of, even with the limited technology of that time.

The game has so many features that it still outperforms some of the most recent titles in those areas even though it has been over a decade since its release. This is one of the many reasons why Rockstar Games is regarded so highly within the gaming community.

