All 50 Spaceship parts locations with map in GTA 5

All GTA games are replete with Easter eggs and hidden collectibles that players can spend hours discovering. Unsurprisingly, Grand Theft Auto 5 takes this experience to the next level. While there are plenty of extraterrestrial Easter eggs, like the frozen alien in the prolog, a particular quest tasks players with finding 50 lost parts of a Spaceship.

To trigger the search, one must complete the main story mission, Fame or Shame, and then, as Franklin, start the Strangers & Freaks mission, Far Out.

Where are all the 50 Spaceship parts in GTA 5?

The Far Out GTA 5 mission can only be triggered while playing as Franklin. Players must travel to the location in the map image provided to find the character Omega in Sandy Shores.

Omega's location in Sandy Shores (Image via YouTube @Typical Gamer)

Once the Stranger & Freaks mission has been triggered in GTA 5, players can gather the lost spaceship parts anytime. Also, they can gather all the parts playing as either of the three protagonists in any order.

The spaceship parts will look like this (Image via GTABase)

The GTA 5 map below lists all 50 sites where players can find a Spaceship part.

All 50 locations (Image via gtalens)

Below is a list that explains the positions of all 50 Spaceship parts in GTA 5:

Cassidy Creek - Beneath the Raton Canyon Bridge's support beams. It can only be reached by parachuting or parking a chopper on the beams.

- Beneath the Raton Canyon Bridge's support beams. It can only be reached by parachuting or parking a chopper on the beams. Paleto Bay - 1) Between Paleto Cove and Paleto Beach on a peninsula. 2) Paleto Bay Fire Station third floor. 3) Donkey Punch Family Farm barn

- 1) Between Paleto Cove and Paleto Beach on a peninsula. 2) Paleto Bay Fire Station third floor. 3) Donkey Punch Family Farm barn Paleto Forest - Within a concrete waterway.

- Within a concrete waterway. Braddock Farm - In the barn.

- In the barn. Grapeseed - In the middle of a cattle ranch.

- In the middle of a cattle ranch. Cape Catfish - Within the boatshed.

- Within the boatshed. Senora National Park - On top of a rock formation.

- On top of a rock formation. Alamo Sea - Underwater near The Boat House on Sandy Shores' coast.

- Underwater near The Boat House on Sandy Shores' coast. Calafia Bridge - Near the waterfall under the bridge.

- Near the waterfall under the bridge. Mount Josiah - On a ledge close to the top of the mountain.

- On a ledge close to the top of the mountain. Zancudo River - 1) Waterside close to the Alamo Sea. 2) Under a covered bridge on the river.

- 1) Waterside close to the Alamo Sea. 2) Under a covered bridge on the river. Grand Senora Desert - 1) North of Road 68, under a blue and white boat. 2) On Road 68, at the top of the stairs leading to the northernmost Radio Telescope Array dish. 3) Under a "Welcome" sign with an alien head in the backyard of a house located east of the Redwood Lights Track.

- 1) North of Road 68, under a blue and white boat. 2) On Road 68, at the top of the stairs leading to the northernmost Radio Telescope Array dish. 3) Under a "Welcome" sign with an alien head in the backyard of a house located east of the Redwood Lights Track. San Chianski Mountain Range - Underwater in Coveted Cove's cave.

- Underwater in Coveted Cove's cave. Grand Chapparal - 1) On the side of a cliff along a dirt road ascending on Mount Haan Road. 2)On an abandoned house's back porch

- 1) On the side of a cliff along a dirt road ascending on Mount Haan Road. 2)On an abandoned house's back porch Tonga Valley - Foot of a waterfall close to Zancudo Barranca

- Foot of a waterfall close to Zancudo Barranca Tonga Hills - 1) Marlowe Vineyards, 2) Within a cave, 3)In the backyard of a modern house, next to a telescope.

- 1) Marlowe Vineyards, 2) Within a cave, 3)In the backyard of a modern house, next to a telescope. Richman Glen - In the Parsons Rehabilitation Center, beside a tree and near the small fountain.

- In the Parsons Rehabilitation Center, beside a tree and near the small fountain. Vinewood Hills - Galileo Observatory's roof

- Galileo Observatory's roof Tatavium Mountains - 1) Bench near a natural bridge. 2)Around the Power Station pipes, north of the Land Act Reservoir. 3) Underwater under the jetty at the Land Act Dam

- 1) Bench near a natural bridge. 2)Around the Power Station pipes, north of the Land Act Reservoir. 3) Underwater under the jetty at the Land Act Dam Lake Vinewood - 1) On the intake tower's roof. Accessible only by helicopter or parachuting. 2) Under the dam's edge.

- 1) On the intake tower's roof. Accessible only by helicopter or parachuting. 2) Under the dam's edge. Rockford Hills - In the golf club, on a small island in the center of a pond.

- In the golf club, on a small island in the center of a pond. Backlot City - On the set of Richards Majestic Productions on a balcony.

- On the set of Richards Majestic Productions on a balcony. Burton - 1) Near Los Santos Customs, on the roof of a building with an empty pool. Accessible only by Helicopters or parachuting. 2) On the second level of the Rockford Plaza, near the stunt jump area, in a tiny garden.

- 1) Near Los Santos Customs, on the roof of a building with an empty pool. Accessible only by Helicopters or parachuting. 2) On the second level of the Rockford Plaza, near the stunt jump area, in a tiny garden. Downtown Los Santos - Penris Building roof, Use helicopter.

- Penris Building roof, Use helicopter. Textile City - Within an alcove, next to Bean Machine, Simmet Alley

- Within an alcove, next to Bean Machine, Simmet Alley Murietta Heights - On the dam's catwalks on El Rancho Boulevard.

- On the dam's catwalks on El Rancho Boulevard. Murietta Oil Fields - A little island off the shore of the oil field.

- A little island off the shore of the oil field. Davis - Central Los Santos Hospital's rooftop helipad.

- Central Los Santos Hospital's rooftop helipad. Rancho - At Rancho Towers.

- At Rancho Towers. El Burro Heights - 1) Within a green container at the oil fields. 2) South of the Elysian Fields Freeway, next to a little storm drain.

- 1) Within a green container at the oil fields. 2) South of the Elysian Fields Freeway, next to a little storm drain. Elysian Island - 1) Underwater adjacent to a submerged metallic structure on a dock on the district's eastern end. 2) On top of the pipe linking two dome-shaped gas storage tanks at the Los Santos State Gas Company site.

- 1) Underwater adjacent to a submerged metallic structure on a dock on the district's eastern end. 2) On top of the pipe linking two dome-shaped gas storage tanks at the Los Santos State Gas Company site. Los Santos International Airport - Behind a hanger adjacent to Franklin's.

- Behind a hanger adjacent to Franklin's. Strawberry - Homeless encampment under Interstate 4.

- Homeless encampment under Interstate 4. Vespucci Canals - At the top of the Palomino Avenue Liquor Hole billboard.

- At the top of the Palomino Avenue Liquor Hole billboard. Inside the under-construction Pillbox North Station, adjacent to a table bearing a blueprint.

East of Sandy Shores, at the Beam Me Up.

Once players uncover all these parts, they must return to Omega to access the freaky Space Docker off-road vehicle.

