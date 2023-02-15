How to get Navy Revolver in GTA Online in 2023 - A beginner’s guide to unlock it quickly

GTA Online can make it tough for players to survive. With such a large playerbase boasting varied levels of experience, it might be difficult for beginners to stay alive while working their way up the ranks.

While there are plenty of weapons available from either Ammu-Nation or the roaming Gun Van, some special ones require a little extra effort to be unlocked.

Finding all clues left by the Los Santos Slasher in GTA Online

The Navy Revolver was added to the game via the Diamond Casino Heist update in 2019. It's an exclusive, unlockable weapon that requires the players to find certain clues, five to be exact, and then overcome the Los Santos Slasher to get their hands on the Navy Revolver.

Once a clue has been investigated by fulfilling the prompt on the top left of the player’s screen, they will be rewarded $5000. This will be the case for all five clues.

Here's how to find all five and unlock the Navy Revolver.

Clue 1 - Can You Find Me?

Location for clue 1 (Image via Youtube @Drama)

The first clue that players can find is by heading to this location on the map and locating the line "Can You Find Me" painted on the wall of a building.

Clue 2 - Severed Hand

Location for clue 2 (Image via Youtube @Drama)

The second clue is a severed hand among garbage bags and other waste. The location is marked in the picture above, which is close to the Sandy Shores Air Strip.

Clue 3 - Bloody Machete

Location for clue 3 (Image via Youtube @Drama)

The third clue is a bloody machete jammed into one of the planks in the wooden barn. Players will find the structure at the marked location.

Clue 4 - Bloody Handprint

Location for clue 4 (Image via Youtube @Drama)

At this location marked on the map, players need to circle around to the back of the cabins to find the fourth clue. It's in the form of a bloody handprint on a cabin door.

Clue 5 - Slasher’s Van

A little different from the previous ones, the location of the fifth clue varies for everyone.

There are five possible locations where it can be found, and players must go to each one until the Slasher’s black van, full of machetes, blood, and body bags, is discovered.

All five possible locations of the fifth clue

Location 1

The van can be found next to the railway tracks.

Possible location 1 (Image via Youtube @GTASeriesVideos)

Location 2

The van will be located under the bridge.

Possible location 2 (Image via Youtube @GTA Series Videos)

Location 3

The van is tucked away behind a red oil reservoir.

Possible Location 3 (Image via Youtube @GTASeriesVideos)

Location 4

Look for the van on one of the islands.

Possible location 4 (Image via Youtube @GTASeriesVideos)

Location 5

The van is located on a hill in the woods.

Possible location 5 (Image via Youtube @GTASeriesVideos)

Once all five clues are discovered, players will receive the following message from the Slasher himself.

How to kill the Los Santos Slasher and unlock the Navy Revolver

Players now need to head over to Blaine County. Over there at the Sandy Shore Air Strip between 7 pm and 5 am, they must wait for the killer to spawn and attack them.

Killing the Slasher won’t be a difficult task, and as soon as he gets taken down, $50,000 will be awarded to the players along with the Navy Revolver.

Furthermore, they will be rewarded $200,000 for getting 50 kills with the Navy Revolver and an exclusive weapon in Red Dead Online.

One can find clues in any sequence, as there is no particular order to follow. The quest for the Navy Revolver is an intriguing grind that keeps players invested in the game.

