5 reasons why GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch is possible

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 was the first Rockstar Games title to span over three generations of consoles. Credit to its online counterpart, the game is still going strong with no signs of stopping. Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles after Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox. A plethora of titles is already present in its massive library of 4,487 games, along with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

However, their biggest asset in terms of financial gains (GTA 5) is still missing from the Switch library. While the company is slowly making its way towards the next entry into the popular franchise, the following are five reasons why a Nintendo Switch port.

A GTA 5 Switch port could expand the audience

1) Big market

Nintendo Switch sold 8.2 million units between October and December 2022. That adds up to a total sale of 122.55 million in its lifetime since its release in 2017.

This is testimony to a big market that is available on the Nintendo Switch platform. With such an extensive player base on the console, a port of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the Nintendo Switch will open up another avenue through which Rockstar Games can earn massive profits.

2) Nintendo Switch is capable

While one might wonder if the tiny console would be strong enough to handle a massive game like Grand Theft Auto 5, there are other titles like CD Projekt RED's Witcher 3 and Bethesda's Elder Scrolls.

These games fall nowhere short of GTA 5's visual and mechanical prowess and require strong hardware to run smoothly. If these titles can be successfully ported, the case for Grand Theft Auto 5 on Nintendo Switch becomes strong.

3) Rockstar already has games on the Switch

While landing such a massive game as Grand Theft Auto 5 on the Nintendo Switch without prior experience can be a tough ask, the gaming industry giants already have experience porting games to that console should make releasing GTA 5 on the Switch a tad bit easier.

Rockstar Games' remaster of their classic titles GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas was released in 2021 and is already available on the Nintendo Switch. Along with these three timeless games, Rockstar's L.A. Noire can play on one of the best-selling consoles ever.

4) Third-party companies can port the game

Rockstar Games do not require the task of porting Grand Theft Auto 5 to Nintendo Switch. The same way they tasked Grove Street Games with remastering the Grand Theft Auto trilogy, a third-party company can be appointed to port GTA 5 to Switch.

Panic Button with Rocket League and Sabre Interactive with the Witcher 3 and Crysis Remastered ports are specialist organizations that have showcased their competence in porting games to Nintendo Switch.

5) GTA 5 is still massively popular

Even a decade after its original release, the popularity of Grand Theft Auto has seldom seen a dip. New players are still entering the game even in 2023, with a whopping sale of over 175 million units worldwide.

There is reason to believe that it can make Rockstar Games even more money with an influx of players on the Nintendo Switch. Not everyone has a PS4, Xbox, or even a powerful enough PC to run GTA 5. In that situation, with a price tag of less than $300, the Nintendo Switch is an excellent choice for individuals wishing for their first experience with the game.

While Rockstar Games have officially not indicated any will towards releasing GTA 5 on Nintendo's gaming console, it is a profitable area for the well-known developers to venture in, thanks to the massive player base that will be thrilled at the opportunity of having one of the best Grand Theft Auto games on Switch.

