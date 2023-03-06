GTA Vice City fan remake in Unreal Engine 5 shows the true next-gen experience everybody deserves

Rockstar Games released the Definitive Editions of GTA's most popular titles, the 3D era trilogy, in 2021. Vice City is one of the most nostalgia-inducing games that one can play. A perfect blend of 80s vibes and music from some of the best artists of the time, this game packs a solid punch. Needless to say, fans were delighted when the developers announced the remasters of the original trilogy.

However, the excitement turned into despair when the newly-released remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were found to be riddled with bugs and lackluster enhancement to their graphics.

However, with fans now having access to Unreal Engine 5, some have poured their souls into recreating the best versions of their favorite games to the level that even the creators failed to reach themselves.

Check out the Unreal Engine 5 remake of GTA Vice City

The opening shot of the video (Image via YouTube @INTER)

Players are greeted with a fantastic opening shot of the video, most probably from Starfish Island, which houses the Vercetti Estate. The video has been uploaded to YouTube by INTER, and right from the get-go, we can observe the enhancements done to the lighting and shadows in the game.

The roads and buildings retain their original look from the 2002 release so as not to stray too far from the feel of GTA Vice City. However, there have been texture updates for all assets in the game to bring them as close to a modern-day video game look as possible.

Tommy Vercetti in the GTA Vice City fan remake (Image via YouTube @INTER)

Tommy Vercetti's character model has also not changed much besides some minor upscaling to match the surroundings of the remake. On the other hand, NPCs resemble character models from any next-gen game.

Tommy shooting at the police (Image via YouTube @INTER)

The video then shows the gunplay mechanics and physics of the remake as a police chase ensues where multiple vehicles are destroyed, and NPCs are killed. The gunplay mimics that of GTA 5, with the weapon reticle being the same instead of the classic one from GTA Vice City.

The Vercetti Estate at dusk (Image via YouTube @INTER)

The true graphical prowess of the Unreal Engine 5 remake is best showcased at dusk when the orange lighting makes for a picturesque ambiance throughout the city.

Right before the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- The Definitive Edition, multiple fan projects were shut down by Rockstar Games so that they don't hinder the sales of the official release. When the games were put on sale, it made fans appreciate the unofficial mods and remakes even more because of the lack of passion seen in the developers' renditions.

The majority of the fanbase was visibly upset seeing their beloved games be treated so poorly by the industry giants, despite being the reason for Rockstar Games' name and fame.

After observing the public uproar, Rockstar Games eventually spoke out, apologizing for the status of the released games and pulling them from their online store to resolve issues and glitches.

Another screenshot of the fan remake, closer to the fans' expectations (Image via YouTube @INTER)

Despite multiple patches, unfortunately, the Definitive Edition fails to surpass fan-made remakes of the classic titles in most aspects, as the attention and care from Rockstar Games seem to be missing.

It's sad to see the poorly constructed remakes of the three most pathbreaking GTA games. Even more so with the standards that Rockstar Games have accustomed their player base to.

Luckily, the community can provide us with the next-generation experience of these timeless classics.

