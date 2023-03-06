5 reasons why Niko from GTA 4 could return in GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto IV, or GTA 4, was released way back in 2008. This was the game that changed people's perception of the Rockstar Games' open-world series. The title strayed from tradition and put at its helm a mysterious individual with a dark past.

Niko Bellic quickly won the hearts of fans within a categorically gritty game that reeked of cynicism. Even a decade after the character's last involvement in the series, fans still yearn for his legendary comeback. With GTA 6 in development, there are a few reasons to believe that everyone’s favorite eastern European protagonist might finally be coming back.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Why fans might see Niko Bellic return to Rockstar's franchise in GTA 6

1) More story to tell

An intriguing character with as much depth as Niko cannot be contained within the confines of a single game. Though GTA 4 received two DLCs, they were centered around other characters with minimal involvement from the Russian protagonist. As a result, expanding on his escapades in future titles will add to his tale and provide gamers with some exciting missions to complete.

Even in the first half of Grand Theft Auto IV's story, there was so much context to take into account from Niko’s past that if he reappears in GTA 6, players will be privy to everything that happened behind the scenes while they were busy Grand Theft Auto V and its online counterpart.

What made Niko leave everything behind and move to wherever the upcoming game is set is surely something the developers realize fans would love to know.

2) Fan-favorite protagonist

Characters have come and gone over the course of Rockstar's franchise; however, a select few have stood the test of time. These individuals are regarded as the best characters in the series, and Niko Bellic arguably sits at the top of that list because of his personality and how fun Grand Theft Auto IV was.

Niko’s interactions with all the characters in this title's story show how complicated an individual he is — which isn't surprising considering his tragic and violent backstory. Needless to say, his persona resonated with fans as they cruised along with him during his adventures in Liberty City.

3) Shared universe

When Grand Theft Auto 4 was launched, there was substantial uncertainty among fans regarding continuity with prior games. This was because this Liberty City looked radically different than it had in 2001. Rockstar later stated that GTA 4 was the debut of the HD Universe, with no ties to earlier games, including Grand Theft Auto 3.

GTA 6 will also be a part of the HD Universe, making it possible for characters in it to crossover in future games. This could allow Niko Bellic to appear in the much-anticipated title in either a major role or via a brief cameo.

4) Bad memories

Even though Niko made his way to the top of the concrete jungle, he lost plenty along the way. His thought process was set straight regarding the American Dream, exposing its reality. There are two endings in GTA 4, depending on what players choose.

In both, Niko loses someone he loves. In one ending, his beloved cousin Roman dies, while in the other, it's the love of his life, Kate. There isn’t much left for Liberty City to offer to the European national. This could motivate Niko to once again move to a new city seeking a fresh start, and GTA 6 could take place here.

5) A new beginning

Niko Bellic packed his bags and moved to Liberty City to chase the American Dream. A fantasy weaved into existence by his cousin’s lies about the flamboyant and luxurious life he led. By the time the protagonist got there, it was quickly revealed that none of it was true.

Niko had to work his way to the top of the food chain, doing whatever work he could and running errands for the vilest individuals Liberty City had to offer. Seeing how certain leaks suggest that Vice City will be where GTA 6 will take place, an experienced individual like the Russian protagonist should have no trouble settling in on the East Coast.

Despite spending over a decade in his absence, Niko remains one of the most popular and beloved characters to come out of the franchise. It will only contribute towards making GTA 6 the best game of all time if he decides to show up.

