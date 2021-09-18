How long does it take to beat GTA 4 and its DLC episodes?

Gamers don't always have the time to complete a game; therefore, some GTA players would like to know beforehand the time it takes to beat GTA 4 and its DLC episodes.

GTA 4, on average, takes longer to beat than the previous GTA games. It's not surprising, given that it's noticeably bigger than games like GTA Vice City. However, the time spent on beating a video game varies from player to player.

Average time for beating GTA 4 and its DLC episodes

Everybody will take a different amount of time to beat these games (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current speedrun world record for GTA 4 is by Kyle, who completed the game in 3h 28m 14s. Naturally, most players will never beat GTA 4 as quickly. All of the data from this article comes from Howlongtobeat.com, which is a poll for how long players take to beat a video game.

Over 1,000 players were polled, so there is a good amount of data to work off of regarding the time it takes to beat GTA 4. Naturally, GTA 4 will take longer than The Ballad of Gay Tony (TBoGT) or The Lost and Damned (TLAD).

The indicated times also only consist of how long it takes players to beat the main story. There are alternative playstyles that aren't considered in the data given below. Completionists will naturally take longer for all three games, with those going for 100% completion taking the longest.

Time for finishing GTA 4

This GTA 4 time doesn't include the two DLC episodes (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to the polls, the median time is 28 hours to beat GTA 4.

It includes two main categories that appeal to different types of players: Rushed and Leisure.

Rushed is completed faster than the median time, whereas Leisure takes longer than both. It is understandable that GTA 4 players beat the game at different speeds. Those under the Rushed category have an average time of 17h 55m.

By comparison, those under the Leisure category have an average time of 46h 45m. None of this includes 100% completion or the DLC episodes.

Time for finishing GTA 4's DLC episodes

TLAD takes longer to beat on average compared to TBoGT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both DLC episodes take substantially less time than GTA 4 does on average. It takes 6h 53m to beat the main story of TLAD. By comparison, TBoGT takes 8h 29m to complete.

The Rushed category consists of 5h 32m and 6h 38m for TLAD and TBoGT, respectively. Leisure players have an average time of 9h 3m for TLAD and 13h 31m for TBoGT.

Remember, none of these times included 100% completion or additional content past the main story. Still, these are reliable guidelines for understanding how long it takes to beat GTA 4 and its DLC episodes.

