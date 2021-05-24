Which GTA 5 streamer holds the current record for the fastest speedrun in 2021

GTA 5 is a popular choice for streaming, and despite the difficulty, it has also seen a rising popularity in the speedrunning community.

Speedrunning can be nerve-wracking, as the slightest mistake can negate ten hours of effort. In a game like GTA 5, it is more relevant because of the considerable amount of time taken to finish the game.

There have been a number of speedrunners who have taken on the herculean task of completing GTA 5 in the shortest time possible. A few of these streamers are fairly popular on Twitch and YouTube because of their engaging content in addition to speedrunning.

The current record holders for fastest speedruns are both Hungarian, and they're almost evenly matched in terms of ranking.

GTA 5 streamer with the fastest record for speedrunning

Any% Record - szau

szau holds the record for fastest speedrun in the Any% category, in the Classic and No Mission Skips sections. He hasn't attempted the Any% Mission Skips category, in which Turkish streamer piska is at the top. szau has the highest number of 1st positions for GTA 5 speedruns, if the Miscellaneous category is considered. He has achieved 12 1st positions in all categories for GTA 5.

100% Record - burhac

burhac holds all three records under the 100% category, and if the Miscellaneous category isn't considered, he has better overall rankings than szau. He has also attempted a number of speedruns for other games (like the Left 4 Dead series and even GTA Online) and has been fairly successful in them.

Miscellaneous - szau

szau dominates the Miscellaneous category, with 10 out of his 12 1st position titles being under this section. However, a few names have popped up frequently, like Reloe, dryice and piska. The more popular streamers like FriendlyBaron and DarkViperAU have also had good rankings in this category, often coming out in the Top 5.

In terms of overall difficulty, the 100% - Classic is the most sensible choice for judging the fastest GTA 5 speedruns. It considers the whole game, not only with the main story but a number of side missions, including a complete GTA 5 experience. Hence, while it is difficult to compare between two extremely competent speedrunners, burhac has gained the title of fastest GTA 5 speedrunner as of now.