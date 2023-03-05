GTA 6 release date turmoil continues as Rockstar shares plans for more GTA Online events

A higher-up from Rockstar Games' hierarchy has made a statement about the future of GTA. Unfortunately, this is not what the fans had hoped the announcement would be for. Instead, it is regarding the future of GTA Online, for which there seems to be no end in sight as the gaming industry giants have a lot in stock for months, if not years, to come.

While fans hoped they would finally be able to witness the reveal or an official announcement regarding the sequel at the very least, this recent statement from their design director has thrown a monkey in the wrench.

Rockstar Games' design director announces plans for GTA Online

The design director of Rockstar Games recently revealed in an interview that the company has long-term plans for its current biggest money maker. GTA Online and 5 will also be celebrating their tenth anniversary this year, hence they will be releasing multiple major updates from time to time in 2023.

Popular insider Ben shared Rockstar Games' Scott Butchard's statement on his Twitter handle.

Needless to say, fans were dissatisfied and upset with Rockstar, given that there has yet to be an official update on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, and the creators continue to focus on churning out content for a ten-year-old game.

𝑴. 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏 @SevenWithTheT @videotech_ Why can't the game just die, what is everyone doing after 10 years of the same damned videogame? @videotech_ Why can't the game just die, what is everyone doing after 10 years of the same damned videogame?

There was an additional statement from Scott Butchard about how everyone at the company takes community feedback with the utmost regard and how it has always played a significant role in shaping the vision of their games.

Be that as it may, many pointed out how, if they listened to what the fans wanted, Red Dead Online would receive more attention, and many other problems would be fixed.

Hoboman61 @thehoboman61 @videotech_ Definitely listening to the millions of RDO fans wanting more content to be put into the game... yuup 100% @videotech_ Definitely listening to the millions of RDO fans wanting more content to be put into the game... yuup 100%

Fans have never had to wait more than five years for the next Grand Theft Auto title before. Now, after waiting for a decade, sitting through subsequent re-releases of the same game has left a bad taste in their mouth.

It is evident that many, if not all, are still invested in GTA Online, not because they want to, but because they don't have a new GTA game to look forward to. However, it is completely understandable why Rockstar Games is taking its time with the latest entry to the biggest gaming franchise.

The publisher is known for delivering the best games whenever it releases one. With Red Dead Redemption 2 being so close to perfection, it will be a tough ask on their end to top that wonderful game.

While fans anxiously wait for what is to come in the future of this franchise, at least they are being given fresh content every other week in GTA Online to keep them entertained.

