"We've got a bunch of ideas": Rockstar Games reportedly shares exciting plans for new GTA Online events in 2023

Rockstar Games' design director Scott Butchard has recently hinted at GTA Online having more content in 2023 on the eve of its ten-year anniversary. This information stems from a lengthy interview involving the design director and GamesRadar, so here's the most important part:

"It's super important to us that players find new ways to connect with each other - whether through events we create or by us providing the tools for them to create their own moments. We've got a bunch of ideas in the works right now, all the way up until the Holidays at the end of the year, so please stay tuned!"

He didn't reveal much about what players can expect to get. At the very least, gamers will likely get events involving:

Last Dose story

Halloween

Christmas

The community

GTA Online originally launched on October 1, 2013. Nearly ten years later, it's still going strong.

Rockstar Games' design director reveals more about GTA Online's future in 2023

Here is a brief summary of the interview that Rockstar Games' Scott Butchard and Chris Bell gave to GamesRadar presented in the form of a bulleted list:

When the company first started GTA Online, the staff members didn't expect the game to get as big as it did.

Updates will continue to be free.

This game used to be more focused on multiplayer experiences; now, it's about what individuals can do.

Player feedback is important.

Rockstar Games has "so many cool ideas."

Apparently, 2023's Halloween is pretty funny.

Rockstar Games plans to look more at community-based events.

Nothing too specific about the upcoming content was revealed in this interview.

Still, some old leaks reveal plenty of information about what GTA Online gamers can expect to see in 2023. The following section of this article will unveil what is currently known about all the leaked content.

What's currently known about GTA Online's future content in 2023

The Last Dose cutscenes have already been leaked. Animations and voice lines can be seen in the above video, which is full of nearly eight minutes' worth of content. Dr. Isiah Friedlander from Grand Theft Auto V returns as an antagonist in this new storyline.

There are other spoilers included in the above clip. That said, no release date has been announced for Last Dose or any of the following pieces of content yet.

A map of all Convoy locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

There should also be a new event known as the Merryweather Convoy. Here is a synopsis:

The Merryweather Convoy can spawn in any of the white vehicle icons shown above.

It will then try to travel to one of the yellow icons on the above map.

Players can steal the vehicle and take it to one of their businesses for supplies and 1,000 RP.

Merryweather Convoys will hold different products, depending on their spawn locations.

Of course, there are still several unreleased vehicles:

Karin Boor (Off-Road)

Willard Eudora (Muscle)

Karin Hotring Everon (Sports)

Ocelot Virtue (Super)

All of this Los Santos Drug Wars content will likely be released sometime in 2023. Noting credible has been leaked about the holiday or community-based events just yet. Players will find out more about all of GTA Online's upcoming content in the coming months.

