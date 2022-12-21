New Merryweather Convoy Event reportedly coming to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update as drip feed

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is seemingly going to add a lot of new content as a drip feed, and it looks like a brand-new free mode event is a part of it. Enthusiastic fan, florbal, reported on Twitter on December 20, 2022, that a brand new Merryweather Convoy Event will be added to GTA Online as part of the latest DLC.

They also provided a glimpse of where players will have to steal the Merryweather truck to gain supplies and monetary rewards.

Many other upcoming events have also been previously leaked and are expected to make their way to the game, including a bank robbery and a store robbery.

GTA Online players to get free mode as part of Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

florbal @Fluuffball Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline https://t.co/jcLqQhHFi8

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, florbal shared a video clip where the player can be seen interacting with the upcoming Merryweather Convoy event in free mode. Based on their findings, players will have to steal a random truck in GTA Online and perform one of the following:

Deliver it to a bunker and gain supplies (if they own a bunker)

Deliver it to the designated Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward (If they don’t own a bunker)

The truck appears to be an HVY Vetir 10-seater military vehicle featured in GTA Online since the release of the Cayo Perico Heist update. It is one of the many leaked in-game events coming to the game.

florbal @Fluuffball Upcoming Store Robbery Event. Very similar to single player. You can choose to keep or return the cash but returning it is needed for the "Good Samaritan" dripfeed award. #GTAOnline Upcoming Store Robbery Event. Very similar to single player. You can choose to keep or return the cash but returning it is needed for the "Good Samaritan" dripfeed award. #GTAOnline https://t.co/mvhxPtpraV

The florbal earlier today reported on another upcoming GTA Online event named “Store Robbery Event”. According to the video clip they shared, players will be able to stop the ongoing store robbery and return the money for the “Good Samaritan” drip-feed award. The insider also mentioned that it is quite identical to the single-player story mode feature.

They also reported a brand new bank robbery shootout event coming to the game. In this event, players will have to loot the NPC by stealing from a bank to unlock the following items:

WM29 Pistol

Season’s Greetings skin (Pistol Mk2)

florbal @Fluuffball Upcoming bank robbery shootout event inspired by Die Hard as showcased before by @Lucas7yoshi_RS Loot the "obviously not Hans Gruber" looking npc to unlock the WM29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk2. #GTAOnline Upcoming bank robbery shootout event inspired by Die Hard as showcased before by @Lucas7yoshi_RS Loot the "obviously not Hans Gruber" looking npc to unlock the WM29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk2. #GTAOnline https://t.co/GuDZF6ifG1

Another insider WildBrick142 reported on December 14, 2022, about an upcoming Snowman event where players will need to destroy 25 of them to get a brand new “The Snowman” outfit. The event appears to be part of the anticipated snow update. They also reported a Stash House collectible event as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]

#GTAOnline Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2] Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]#GTAOnline https://t.co/P4HXSA2kbv

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any of these events, fans can expect official confirmation via a weekly update in the future.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes