The Gooch reportedly coming to GTA Online snow update as 2022 Festive Surprise

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC was released this week, and it looks like a snow update is about to be out for the game soon.
According to a recent tweet by an enthusiastic fan, florbal, The Gooch will soon appear on GTA Online, along with the highly anticipated snow update, otherwise known as the 2022 Festive Surprise event. They also reported that catching it will reward players with presents, including a special "The Gooch" mask.
Apart from that, fans can also expect Snowmen collectibles, the Snowman outfit, and many other festive-themed items this holiday, as per the findings of famous insider WildBrick142.
The Gooch, The Snowman outfit, Snowmen collectibles, and more reportedly coming to GTA Online this holiday
Florbal reported that The Gooch will appear in GTA Online during this year’s Festive Surprise event and will drop presents if players catch him. This indicates a possible snow update this year as well. In a follow-up tweet, they also reported that catching it for the first time will award players the “Gooch Mask.”
They are not the only ones who have reported an upcoming snow update coming to GTA Online. Famous insider WildBrick142 recently shared a glimpse of the upcoming Snowmen Collectibles event, which is expected to be released this holiday.
According to their report, players will be able to destroy 25 snowmen around the map to unlock a brand new “The Snowman” outfit. They also suggested a couple of ways to destroy them, including ramming a vehicle or blowing it up with a weapon.
However, in a follow-up tweet, they also warned players about a possible bug that could prevent them from completing the 25 snowmen goal. They wrote:
“There's a bug where sometimes destroying a snowman won't register.”
They suggested players leave the area for a while before returning to the same location to find the snowman again.
The insider also shared several Holiday-themed items coming up for all GTA Online players this month. As per their findings, they will get the following items this Christmas:
- Candy Cane weapon
- Green Reindeer Beer Hat
- Firework Launcher
- Full Snacks
- 20X Firework Rockets
- Full Armor
- 25X Grenades
- 25X Sticky Bombs
- 10X Molotovs
- 5X Proximity Mines
They also reported that the following items will be gifted to players this New Year:
- Gold, Rainbow, and Silver New Year Glasses
- Yellow Holly Beer Hat
- Full Snacks
- Full Armor
- Firework Launcher
- 20X Firework Rockets
- 10X Molotovs
- 5X Proximity Mines
- 25X Grenades
- 25X Sticky Bombs
Players can expect many more things to be added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC drip feed in the coming weeks.
