GTA 5 receives new update 1.65 for Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X|S after Los Santos Drug Wars

Rockstar Games has just released a new update, 1.65, for GTA 5 after the successful launch of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. The patch is 200 MB and was rolled out on 16, 2022, for both PS5 and Xbox Series S|X users.

The notes for the release on Rockstar's official support page suggest that it focuses on various in-game crashes to improve the title's performance and stability. All the aforementioned consoles just got ray-traced reflections in the game this week as part of the winter update. The Tunable Update and Background patches for GTA Online were also addressed earlier today on Twitter by a popular insider, Tez2.

GTA 5’s new update fixes performance issues possibly brought by Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

A new update 1.65 patch notes for GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Support)

GTA 5 recently received a new 1.65 update for only the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. Here are its patch notes, as found on Rockstar Support:

[December 16, 2022] - Game Stability and Performance

Fixed multiple crashes that occurred in GTAV and Online

Famous insider Tez2 reported that the new patch for the game addresses an ongoing problem, the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin crash issue. Players who owned the Xmas 2018 livery reported the bug.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



support.rockstargames.com/articles/12212… New #GTAV Patch on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S addresses the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin crash. New #GTAV Patch on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S addresses the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin crash.support.rockstargames.com/articles/12212… https://t.co/QzXt8HLOgF

The new patch came after the recent release of the trending Los Santos Drug Wars DLC this week, which added a lot of content to the game. The new ray-traced reflections (PS5 & Xbox Series S|X) also debuted in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online on December 13, 2022, with the launch of the update.

Rockstar Games seldom explains the reason behind these performance updates. It is quite possible that the ray-traced reflections and DLC-created performance issues are in the respective versions of the game.

Other updates

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Text Chat should now work properly displaying messages from other players and not only friends. #GTAOnline PC Tunables Update- Text Chat should now work properly displaying messages from other players and not only friends. #GTAOnline PC Tunables Update- Text Chat should now work properly displaying messages from other players and not only friends.

Tez2 also reported earlier on Twitter that the PC version of the game has received a new Tunable Update. He suggested that the Text Chat feature should now work properly and display messages from other gamers and not only friends.

The insider also reported a Background update for Grand Theft Auto Online on all platforms today. According to them, here’s what it addresses:

Fixes a bug with Business Battles not working properly.

Fixes a bug while accessing the Snacks menu within the Auto Shop.

Fixes an infinite loading bug when players enter the Freakshop with an active Freemode event.

Fixes missing or indestructible equipment during the 'Make War not Love' First Dose mission.

Rockstar Games is rumored to launch a snow update for the game as early as next week to celebrate the Holidays.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes