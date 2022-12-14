Snowmen collectibles event leaked ahead of launch in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added a lot of new content to the game, however, it looks like there’s a lot more to come as per the new leaks.
According to a recent tweet by a famous insider, 'WildBrick142', Snowmen collectibles will be added to the game as drip feeds. It’s going to be a limited-time event only, where players will need to destroy all 25 snowmen to get “The Snowman” outfit. This is one of the many upcoming items that have been leaked online since the DLC’s launch.
Snowmen are reportedly coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update
As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, 'WildBrick142' reported that the Snowmen collectibles will be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content. As per the leaks, it will only be a limited-time event. Players will be able to unlock a brand new “The Snowman” outfit by finding and destroying all 25 snowmen in the game before the event ends.
The source also shared several ways to destroy the snowmen by stating:
“…can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective.”
In a follow-up tweet, they also shared a glimpse of the upcoming “The Snowman” outfit and warned players about a bug that could prevent a destroyed snowman from being registered. In such instances, players will need to leave the area and return to destroy them once again. The new outfit will be classified as “Outfits: Festive” as per the leaked images.
Earlier, 'WildBrick142' also reported some holiday-themed items coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed content this month.
According to them, players can expect the following items as Christmas Day gifts:
- Candy Cane weapon
- Green Reindeer Beer Hat
- Firework Launcher
- 20X Firework Rockets
- Full Snacks
- Full Armor
- 25X Sticky Bombs
- 25X Grenades
- 5X Proximity Mines
- 10X Molotovs
In a follow-up tweet, the source mentioned upcoming items for the New Year that fans can expect to get this year:
- Gold New Years Glasses
- Silver New Years Glasses
- Rainbow New Years Glasses
- Yellow Holly Beer Hat
- Firework Launcher
- 20X Firework Rockets
- Full Snacks
- Full Armor
- 25X Sticky Bombs
- 25X Grenades
- 5X Proximity Mines
- 10X Molotovs
It looks like Rockstar is already preparing to celebrate the holidays in GTA Online. Fans can look forward to much more content to be added to the game as part of a drip feed in the coming weeks.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki