More drip feed vehicles coming to GTA Online as part of Los Santos Drug Wars, according to leaks

The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update is out and has already added five new vehicles to the game. However, it looks like many more upcoming vehicles have been leaked.

Famous insider Tez2 recently shared a post on Twitter showcasing all 14 upcoming GTA Online drip feed vehicles in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Some of them are already available right now, however, it seems that Rockstar might reintroduce them in the future.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed vehicles leaked ahead of their official release

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Tez2 recently revealed the drip feed vehicles coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. All the vehicles will be available for purchase in the game in the coming weeks.

Here’s a complete list of vehicles that will soon be drip fed into GTA Online:

Ocelot Virtue ($2,235,000 - $2,980,000)

Toundra Panthere ($2,170,000)

Classique Broadway ($925,000)

Western Powersurge ($1,605,000)

Annis 300R ($2,075,000)

Overflod Entity MT ($2,355,000)

Karin Boor ($1,280,000)

Willard Eudora ($1,250,000)

Karin Hotring Everon ($1,342,500 - $1,790,000)

Weeny Issi Rally ($1,835,000)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe ($1,500,000)

BF Surfer Custom ($442,500 - $590,000)

Taxi ($487,500 - $650,000)

Brickade 6x6 ($1,450,000)

PS5 and Xbox Series S|X players can expect a HSW version of the Entity MT in the future.

In a follow-up tweet, the insider also clarified that the Taxi would be available as a separate purchase as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed. It will be classified as a Pegasus vehicle. They mentioned that fans could expect it to come early next year.

Price - $487,500 - $650,000

Players will be able to unlock their trade price by completing 10 fares in a row doing the Taxi Work in GTA Online. The vehicle can still be unlocked by achieving Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War.

#GTAOnline Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work#GTAOnline https://t.co/RDCjty4lun

In another tweet, Tez2 shared an upcoming Eclipse Blvd Garage that will be added to the game early next year as part of the drip feed content. It will cost around $2,740,000. One of the screenshots in the tweet shows the description of the garage on the in-game website:

“Eating, sleeping, and washing? Oh please. Time to up your grindset. Forget about luxury apartments. All you need for a productive lifestyle is a 5-floor private garage with enough storage for up to fifty vehicles.”

It looks like there’s a lot of content for motorheads in the coming weeks and months. Fans can expect Rockstar to announce them as part of their weekly events going forward.

