GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update trailer features new cars, weapons, psychedelic experiences, and more

Rockstar has finally released a launch trailer for the new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, showcasing some unique content. The latest winter update trailer shows a glimpse of brand new First Dose missions, new character “Dax,” Fooliganz, new vehicles, and much more.

It is now available on all supported platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. This article will share everything fans can note in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars trailer.

New trailer for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is finally here

Rockstar has just released their latest newswire post, along with a trailer for the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. This is the first time Rockstar has released a trailer after a DLC launch. However, many new additions have arrived this December.

The trailer begins with various graffiti, an arcade, and some crowds. Players can then get a first glimpse of the new MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle. Dax gets introduced afterward with a plan. In the next scene, two new cars and one motorcycle can be seen on the road, along with the Brickade 6x6. Fans also noticed the ray-traced reflections in the scene by looking at the water puddles on the ground.

Players can then see items getting loaded on the back of the truck. The big foot-like creature can be seen with many rabbits around it, possibly hinting at an in-game mission. A brand-new Zirconium Journey II can be seen running on the road while some Motorcycle Club members try to stop it. This, again, indicates an in-game new Front-Dose mission where players might have to do the same.

Afterward, several different vehicles can be seen simultaneously, including the brand-new BF Surfer Custom and possibly a Declasse Tulip M-100. The next violent scene includes a custom knife and a nice cap. The scene then switches to three aircraft flying over an ocean.

Finally, Ron can be seen next in the scene, along with the new Dax character and a few others. A UFO can be seen in the trailer, indicating it will be a part of the new content. An overhead view of a player sitting on a bike can be seen next in the trailer.

In the next scene, someone seems to be hunting rabbits, indicating that animals might return for missions. A group of four friends can be seen jumping through the air in a diving position.

The trailer ends with a “GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars – Play Now” screen with a colorful background.

Rockstar has also released a newswire post for the new DLC, explaining various activities that players can do in the game starting today. They introduced the DLC by stating:

“Introducing Los Santos Drug Wars, the opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew of new arrivals led by Dax, a man-on-the-edge with high hopes of dosing the world, getting rich, and climbing to the top of the Southern San Andreas criminal food chain.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

A total of five new rides have been added to the game, along with 6 First-Dose missions, which players can enjoy in GTA Online this week.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes