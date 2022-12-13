5 great cars added to GTA Online with Los Santos Drug Wars winter update

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update has finally been released for all platforms, bringing tons of fresh content to the game, including a host of new vehicles. All these vehicles have distinct characteristics that make them stand out from each other.

This article takes a look at the five cars that have been added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. It should be noted that all of these vehicles are now available for purchase in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Overflod Entity MT, Declasse Tulip M-100, and 3 other amazing cars added to GTA Online with Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Annis 300R

First on the list is the Annis 300R, which is a two-seater sports car. It appears to be an Imani Tech-eligible vehicle that can be equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Players can also equip the car with extra Armor Plating to enhance its resistance to explosives.

The Annis 300R can be purchased from GTA Online's Legendary Motorsport for $2,075,000.

2) Overflod Entity MT

Next on the list is the previously leaked Entity MT. Manufactured by Overflod, it is classified as a Super vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online and runs on an electric engine.

According to leaks, the Entity MT is also eligible for an HSW upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X players. This makes it one of the fastest new vehicles in the game.

Players can purchase the Entity MT from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,355,000.

3) BF Surfer Custom

As its name suggests, the new BF Surfer Custom is a custom variant of the existing BF Surfer in GTA Online. It seems to be based on the real-life Volkswagen Type 2.

The BF Surfer Custom is believed to be an Easter egg for a similar vehicle in GTA San Andreas called The Mothership.

Players can purchase the BF Surfer Custom from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $590,000.

4) Declasse Tulip M-100

Next on the list is the Declasse Tulip M-100. This two-seater muscle car has just been added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Players can store the Declasse Tulip M-100 in their garages and modify it in their vehicle workshops. It seems to provide a pretty solid performance after a full upgrade.

The Declasse Tulip M-100 can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,658,000.

5) Zirconium Journey II

Like its predecessor, the new Zirconium Journey II is a recreational vehicle (RV) that is inspired by the real-life 1975 Vogue 26' Villa Grand. It can be customized with different visual modifications in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Zirconium Journey II can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $790,000.

Players should note that more vehicles will likely be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed.

Apart from these vehicles, the latest update brought plenty of other additions to the game. These include:

Ray-traced reflections and shadows

New story missions

Economic updates, including increase in the value of Shark Cards

iFruit app shutdown

An alternative way to customize license plates

The ability to undertake Agatha's Casino story missions solo

Higher payouts for Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars update for Grand Theft Auto Online is currently available for free on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

