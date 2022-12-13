When will GTA Online players be able to update the game to the latest version on PS5 today? (December 13)

GTA Online is about to receive the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC today, December 13, 2022. The update will be available on all major platforms, including the PS5.

Rockstar Games, surprisingly, never released a trailer for DLC. However, they will launch the update with a newswire post today. While the developers rarely reveal the exact release time for these updates, it is still predictable based on past patterns of update releases.

PS5 players will be able to update GTA Online to the latest version today (Los Santos Drug Wars DLC)

Ben @videotech_ The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts.



GTA Online players on PS5 are simultaneously getting the new Los Santos Drug Wars update, just like other platforms. Famous insider Ben recently shared a vector on Twitter suggesting a possible release time for the update for all platforms, including PS5.

Here’s a list of the release times of the update according to different time zones:

Seoul, SK – 7:00 PM

Tokyo, JP – 7: 00 PM

Christchurch, NZ – 10:00 PM

Sydney, AU – 8:00 PM

Beijing, CN – 6:00 PM

Perth, AU – 6:00 PM

Moscow, RU – 1:00 PM

Riyadh, SA – 1:00 PM

Nagpur, IN – 3:30 PM

Paris, France – 12:00 PM

Berlin, DE – 12:00 PM

London, UK – 11:00 AM

Madrid, ES – 11:00 AM

Liberty City, US – 6:00 AM

Sao Paulo, BZ – 7:00 AM

Seattle, US – 3:00 AM

Los Santos, US – 3:00 AM

Alberta, CA – 4:00 AM

As expected, Rockstar has followed the same pattern and released the DLC at the mentioned times. Fans can expect the update to be released around the expected time all around the globe today. However, one could wonder how to update the game to the latest version on PS5.

How do you update GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC version on PS5?

PlayStation users on PS4 and PS5 are simultaneously getting the new GTA Online update. Once the DLC is released, PS users should get an update if they have the game already installed on their systems.

If you don’t see the update getting downloaded automatically, download it manually. To check for the update manually on PS4 and PS5, press the options button while on the dashboard, and select “Check for update” for the game. The updated size for the PS5 is around 5 GB. The update should be out now across the globe for all PlayStation users.

Here’s the list of new First Dose Story-Driven missions that GTA Online PS5 players will get in the update:

First Dose 1 – Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 – Designated Driver

First Dose 3 – Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 – Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 – Make War not Love

First Dose 6 – Off the Rails

Rockstar will release an official newsletter for the update soon. PS5 players can expect new vehicles, ray-traced reflections, and more.

