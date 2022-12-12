“Not excited at all”: Fans discuss GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update amid lack of trailer

While GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is expected to be released in less than 24 hours, fans seem skeptical due to the absence of any trailers.

A fan named Chris Plunkett recently expressed their disappointment on Twitter as Rockstar hasn’t shared any trailer for the upcoming DLC yet. They mentioned how this would lead to the hype of the big update vanishing in one day. Expressing their thoughts, they stated the following:

“Not excited at all. We bout to see the longest drip feed on content, GTA Online has ever seen.”

Chris Plunkett @whoseChrisP @GTAonlineNews No trailer!!! The hype behind this update will last all of one day. Not excited at all. We bout to see the longest drip feed on content, GTA Online has ever seen. @GTAonlineNews No trailer!!! The hype behind this update will last all of one day. Not excited at all. We bout to see the longest drip feed on content, GTA Online has ever seen.

The upcoming winter update 2022 will be released on December 13, 2022, on all currently supported platforms.

Fans share disappointment for not seeing any trailer of GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC before its release

Ben @videotech_ Welp.



Nothing new from Rockstar yet. I guess we'll have to find out the update ourselves tomorrow morning.



What a weird pre-release with very little info and screenshots. Welp.Nothing new from Rockstar yet. I guess we'll have to find out the update ourselves tomorrow morning. What a weird pre-release with very little info and screenshots.

As seen in the tweet above, famous insider Ben also shared their concerns and disappointment on not getting to see any trailer for the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. They emphasized how the current marketing approach felt weird:

"What a weird pre-release with very little info and screenshots."

Fans have been disappointed with the current situation as Rockstar has always released trailers for their big updates before. They have been quite vocal about their thoughts on social media, especially Twitter. Here are some fan reactions to not the situation:

TGG @TGGonYT @videotech_ @RockstarGames It’s being normalized now and I hate it. Destiny 2 shares no info on their new seasons until the day it releases. Very anti-consumer, we deserve to know what we are playing and possibly spending money on. @videotech_ @RockstarGames It’s being normalized now and I hate it. Destiny 2 shares no info on their new seasons until the day it releases. Very anti-consumer, we deserve to know what we are playing and possibly spending money on.

John Hey @JohnHey04839690 @TGGonYT @RockstarGames The dlcs trash if they show the trailer nobody would be hyped @TGGonYT @RockstarGames The dlcs trash if they show the trailer nobody would be hyped 😂💀

Monke 🥔 @TheGodlyMonke @TGGonYT @RockstarGames Rockstar doing the least they can do to hype up the new dlc, sounds like Rockstar to me @TGGonYT @RockstarGames Rockstar doing the least they can do to hype up the new dlc, sounds like Rockstar to me

MrLordTaco @MrLordTaco @GTAonlineNews Trailers always build the hype but sadly no trailer @GTAonlineNews Trailers always build the hype but sadly no trailer

Adrian @Adr14nmef @GTAonlineNews The truth is that I already began to doubt it, without a trailer of what will come it makes me feel strange: / @GTAonlineNews The truth is that I already began to doubt it, without a trailer of what will come it makes me feel strange: /

Ben👑 @GTAXIX @GTAonlineNews Announced a few days before isn't a good sign @GTAonlineNews Announced a few days before isn't a good sign

J0J0Bass @J0J0BASS @GTAonlineNews Lazy DLC 2.0 is all it’ll be. Overdue QOL (& HSW)changes, a new biker business and a series of low paying missions. Woohoo. Not very excited at all, TBH! @GTAonlineNews Lazy DLC 2.0 is all it’ll be. Overdue QOL (& HSW)changes, a new biker business and a series of low paying missions. Woohoo. Not very excited at all, TBH!

It seems odd that fans haven’t received a trailer for the GTA Online DLC before its release, especially when it's about to be rolled out in less than 24 hours. The Los Santos Drug Wars update is set to arrive on December 13, 2022.

Insider Ben recently shared an estimated time frame for the update's arrival across various platforms. According to their vector, here’s a list of release timings of the game’s DLC according to one’s geographical area:

Christchurch, NZ – 10 pm

Sydney, AU – 8 pm

Tokyo, JP – 7 pm

Seoul, SK – 7 pm

Perth, AU – 6 pm

Beijing, CN – 6 pm

Nagpur, IN – 3:30 pm

Riyadh, SA – 1 pm

Moscow, RU – 1 pm

Berlin, DE – 12 pm

Paris, France – 12 pm

Madrid, ES – 11 am

London, UK – 11 am

Sao Paulo, BZ – 7 am

Liberty City, US – 6 am

Los Santos, US – 3:00 am

Seattle, US – 3 am

Alberta, CA – 4 am

Ben @videotech_ The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts.



I will be here in the morning to cover the update, exciting times ahead! The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts. I will be here in the morning to cover the update, exciting times ahead! https://t.co/Xbomdi7P6C

All of these timings are based on previous DLC rollouts by Rockstar, especially the recent The Criminal Enterprises update. Players should also note that the DLC will go live along with the new GTA+ membership event period.

The developers have already announced exclusive perks of being a subscription member in the new DLC, including some festival-themed apparel.

While they have been silent about the update, fans can still expect Rockstar to share more information about it before releasing it on Tuesday.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes