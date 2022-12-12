“Not excited at all”: Fans discuss GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update amid lack of trailer

While GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is expected to be released in less than 24 hours, fans seem skeptical due to the absence of any trailers.
A fan named Chris Plunkett recently expressed their disappointment on Twitter as Rockstar hasn’t shared any trailer for the upcoming DLC yet. They mentioned how this would lead to the hype of the big update vanishing in one day. Expressing their thoughts, they stated the following:
“Not excited at all. We bout to see the longest drip feed on content, GTA Online has ever seen.”
The upcoming winter update 2022 will be released on December 13, 2022, on all currently supported platforms.
Fans share disappointment for not seeing any trailer of GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC before its release
As seen in the tweet above, famous insider Ben also shared their concerns and disappointment on not getting to see any trailer for the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. They emphasized how the current marketing approach felt weird:
"What a weird pre-release with very little info and screenshots."
Fans have been disappointed with the current situation as Rockstar has always released trailers for their big updates before. They have been quite vocal about their thoughts on social media, especially Twitter. Here are some fan reactions to not the situation:
It seems odd that fans haven’t received a trailer for the GTA Online DLC before its release, especially when it's about to be rolled out in less than 24 hours. The Los Santos Drug Wars update is set to arrive on December 13, 2022.
Insider Ben recently shared an estimated time frame for the update's arrival across various platforms. According to their vector, here’s a list of release timings of the game’s DLC according to one’s geographical area:
- Christchurch, NZ – 10 pm
- Sydney, AU – 8 pm
- Tokyo, JP – 7 pm
- Seoul, SK – 7 pm
- Perth, AU – 6 pm
- Beijing, CN – 6 pm
- Nagpur, IN – 3:30 pm
- Riyadh, SA – 1 pm
- Moscow, RU – 1 pm
- Berlin, DE – 12 pm
- Paris, France – 12 pm
- Madrid, ES – 11 am
- London, UK – 11 am
- Sao Paulo, BZ – 7 am
- Liberty City, US – 6 am
- Los Santos, US – 3:00 am
- Seattle, US – 3 am
- Alberta, CA – 4 am
All of these timings are based on previous DLC rollouts by Rockstar, especially the recent The Criminal Enterprises update. Players should also note that the DLC will go live along with the new GTA+ membership event period.
The developers have already announced exclusive perks of being a subscription member in the new DLC, including some festival-themed apparel.
While they have been silent about the update, fans can still expect Rockstar to share more information about it before releasing it on Tuesday.
