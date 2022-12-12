5 best cars to purchase ahead of GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will be released shortly, and Rockstar Games will be bringing in several new vehicles along with it. Before the arrival of a new update, it’s generally a good idea to purchase a new ride and be prepared for anything new the game throws at players.

As of today, the game features hundreds of different cars with unique characteristics and styles. While each car has its own merits, players should opt for a vehicle that offers a good performance at an affordable price. With that being said, let’s look at five of the best cars that players should get in GTA Online ahead of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release.

5 best cars in GTA Online costing less than one million – Design, performance, and more

1) Grotti Turismo R

The first entry on this list is the popular Grotti Turismo R, a 2-seater hypercar that was added to GTA Online alongside the Business Update. Taking its design inspiration from the real-life Ferrari LaFerrari, the Turismo R is powered by a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine.

This makes it one of the fastest supercars in the game with a top speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h). As it runs on an powerful electric motor, players won’t feel any power loss during gear shifts with this particular hypercar.

The Turismo R can be purchased for a price of $500,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Grotti Cheetah

Coming in at number two is the Grotti Cheetah, a 2-door civilian supercar that was first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 3 and is an original supercar in GTA 5 and GTA Online. With a sleek and aerodynamic body, the Cheetah is based on the real-life Ferrari Enzo.

As for performance, the Cheetah is powered by a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine (6 liters), allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). It's considered by many fans to be one of the best-performing original vehicles currently in the game.

Players can pick it up from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $650,000.

3) Pegassi Zentorno

Next on the list is the beloved Pegassi Zentorno. This 2-door civilian hypercar was added to the game alongside the High Life Update and is primarily based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento.

On the performance side, the Zentorno runs on a powerful V2 engine (6.8 liters) with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It has extremely responsive handling and a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), solidifying its position as one of the most competitive cars in GTA Online.

The Zentorno can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $725,000.

4) Överflöd Entity XF

At number four, it's the Överflöd Entity XF. Taking heavy inspiration from the real-life Koenigsegg CCX, the Entity is a 2-door civilian vehicle featured in GTA Online as one of the game's original supercars.

When it comes to performance, the Entity XF is powered by a V8 engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It delivers outstanding performances with an astonishing top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), coupled with high acceleration.

Players can purchase it for $795,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Ocelot Penetrator

The very last entry on this list is the Ocelot Penetrator. This 2-door civilian sports car was added to GTA Online with the Import/Export update and is based on the real-life Jaguar XJ220.

With regards to performance, the Penetrator runs on a single-cam V12 engine that comes equipped with 12 throttle bodies. Compared to other supercars, it boasts a much higher top speed, as it can easily reach a maximum speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h).

The Penetrator can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $880,000.

Car enthusiasts are certainly looking forward to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC adding new vehicles to the game, including the already announced MTL Brickade 6x6 and the leaked Entity3. This is currently the best time for players to grab a new set of wheels before the newest batch of vehicles arrives.

