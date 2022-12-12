"Don't expect anything crazy" - Lack of trailer for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC raises speculation

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is almost here, however, the lack of its trailer by Rockstar has raised speculation among fans.

Famous insider Gaming Detective raised their concerns about not getting to see the trailer for the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for the game. According to them, it might be possible that the update is relatively small compared to other big updates in the past such as The Criminal Enterprises. Raising speculation. They stated:

“Don’t expect anything crazy.”

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update part 1 is scheduled to be released on December 13, 2022.

GTA Los Santos Drug Wars DLC might not be as big as other updates in the past

Gaming Detective ❄️ @that1detectiv3



It probably means the update will be smaller than the rest. Don’t expect anything crazy!



#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames I find it odd that Rockstar hasn’t given more info or released a trailer for the upcoming GTA Online DLC.It probably means the update will be smaller than the rest. Don’t expect anything crazy! I find it odd that Rockstar hasn’t given more info or released a trailer for the upcoming GTA Online DLC. It probably means the update will be smaller than the rest. Don’t expect anything crazy!#GTAV #GTA5 #GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/8zbUrNYn1b

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, the insider Gaming Detective shared their thoughts on Rockstar not showing a trailer for the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. They mentioned how it is odd for the developers to not give any more information about the upcoming update or release a trailer for it. Sharing their speculation about it, they stated:

"It probably means the update will be smaller than the rest."

Fans also seem to be skeptical about the new DLC for the game as they haven’t been able to see any glimpse of it before its release. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the current situation of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC:

Sly  @ItzSly69



The tweet announcing the update said it was going to be a “Massive 2 part update” its such a large update its split in two parts



I can’t answer why no trailer is out 3 days before release but its rockstar, what do you expect? @that1detectiv3 That doesn’t make any sense,The tweet announcing the update said it was going to be a “Massive 2 part update” its such a large update its split in two partsI can’t answer why no trailer is out 3 days before release but its rockstar, what do you expect? @that1detectiv3 That doesn’t make any sense,The tweet announcing the update said it was going to be a “Massive 2 part update” its such a large update its split in two partsI can’t answer why no trailer is out 3 days before release but its rockstar, what do you expect?

mjburc13 @mburcal

#SaveRockstarGames @that1detectiv3 Probably a small update drip fed out for months. @that1detectiv3 Probably a small update drip fed out for months.#SaveRockstarGames

Coral @Coral97493619 @that1detectiv3 to be honest a business can last a long time, the grinder/casual community still uses business's for fun and money making so even if the missions are small, a simple business will last till part 2 @that1detectiv3 to be honest a business can last a long time, the grinder/casual community still uses business's for fun and money making so even if the missions are small, a simple business will last till part 2

Speedfreak420 (Retired Tryhard) @Backwood_Gamer @that1detectiv3 That's why it a 2 part. Part 1 is small an part 2 is the bigger of the 2 @that1detectiv3 That's why it a 2 part. Part 1 is small an part 2 is the bigger of the 2

ShadowVSonic @Tylerhe37309416 @that1detectiv3 Not the first time rockstar has skimped on content. @that1detectiv3 Not the first time rockstar has skimped on content.

Uprising_Noob @UprisingNoob @that1detectiv3 This is exactly what I'm thinking about. It's so strange that they didn't even added any other newswire post highlighting the update. The last newswire barely had any information. I think that they will handle this DLC just like criminal enterprises. A lot of drip feed. @that1detectiv3 This is exactly what I'm thinking about. It's so strange that they didn't even added any other newswire post highlighting the update. The last newswire barely had any information. I think that they will handle this DLC just like criminal enterprises. A lot of drip feed.

elon musks hairplugs 🐀 @elonhairplugs @that1detectiv3 Eh, the marketing for this update has been very different from the others. My guess is they don't want to reveal too much content (cars, locations etc.), because that'll drive social media interaction on release @that1detectiv3 Eh, the marketing for this update has been very different from the others. My guess is they don't want to reveal too much content (cars, locations etc.), because that'll drive social media interaction on release

It’s safe to assume that many of them were anticipating a trailer for the long-awaited update by Rockstar just like in the past. The developers previously shared a trailer for The Criminal Enterprises update way before its release date. The summer DLC has added a lot of new vehicles, gameplay tweaks, and many more things in the last few months.

However, it seems that Rockstar doesn’t want to showcase the upcoming DLC and will probably share more information about it via a Newswire post. They already have a couple of posts sharing many new things that fans can look forward to in the upcoming update.

According to the developers, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will be a two-part story update for GTA Online, the opening chapter of which is scheduled to be released this Tuesday (December 13). Describing the DLC theme, they stated the following on newswire:

“Head straight to Blaine County and join up with old pal Nervous Ron and a new band of out-of-state misfits on a mission to put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade. Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set..."

Rockstar has also announced a couple of exclusive benefits for GTA+ members in the upcoming update, including:

Free installation of the new Acid Lab (No charge)

1.5X RP and cash to play the brand-new First Dose missions

50% Acid production speed boost throughout the membership event period

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

While Rockstar hasn’t shared any trailers for the new DLC yet, there’s still a chance that they will do it any time before its release. They can also share full details about the DLC via a newswire post ahead of its launch.

