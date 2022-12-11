GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars expect release date and time for all regions

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is the upcoming DLC for the game, as announced by Rockstar. The developers have already shared a ton of new information, including the fact that it will be released this Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Fans had been expecting the update to drop on December 20, but it looks like the developers decided to surprise the community by announcing an early date. Gamers cannot wait to jump into the game on December 13 and experience all the new story-driven missions.

The exact release time for the update hasn’t been revealed yet, but fans are inclined to believe that it will follow the same schedule as the previous DLC.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC’s expected release time for different regions

Rockstar Games have been very active on social media recently, releasing a lot of information about the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in the last few days. Surprisingly though, the developers haven’t shared any trailers for the upcoming winter update yet despite the summer update having been accompanied by a full-fledged trailer.

Although Rockstar always shares the release dates for the big updates in advance, the exact timings are seldom revealed, mostly to avoid confusion caused by last-minute unexpected delays.

While Rockstar hasn’t given a concrete time for the winter DLC release, one can make predictions based on the update release schedule of GTA Online in the past as the developers tend to follow the same pattern. For example, they always release DLCs on Tuesdays, and it seems that the new GTA+ membership period is set to start alongside them.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

Assuming that Rockstar will follow the same release schedule as they did for The Criminal Enterprises update, the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC should go live at the following times on Tuesday, December 13:

Seattle, US – 03:00 AM PST

Alberta, CA – 04:00 AM CST

São Paulo – 07:00 AM BRT

Madrid, ES – 11:00 AM CET

Berlin, DE – 12:00 PM CET

Paris, France – 12:00 PM CEST

London UK – 11:00 AM GMT

Moscow, RU – 01:00 PM EEST

Nagpur, IN – 03:00 PM IST

Perth, AU – 06:00 PM AWST

Riyadh, SA – 01:00 PM AST

Beijing, CN – 06:00 PM CST

Tokyo, JP – 07:00 PM JST

Seoul, SK – 07:00 PM KST

Sydney, AU – 08:00 PM AEDT

Christchurch, NZ – 10:00 PM NZDT

There is always a chance that the developers will shift the timings a bit if required. Overall though, fans can expect Rockstar to release GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC at the above estimated time across all regions.

The new update will be rolled out on PCs and all major platforms the game is available on, excluding PS3, and Xbox 360.

Considering the number of gameplay improvements and the variety of new content the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will add to the game, the update could be larger in size than the usual performance fixes. It will release on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One simultaneously, but the downloads may not be synced.

Fans are hoping for the developers to release a trailer sometime soon before the official release date.

