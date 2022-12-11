“Had hoped to see a trailer": Fans react to GTA+ benefits reveal by Rockstar ahead of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC launch

Rockstar Games recently announced GTA+ benefits for the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and it looks like fans have been left disappointed once again. The main reason for this seems to be that they didn't get a trailer.

An enthusiastic fan and industry insider, Ben recently shared a post on Twitter, expressing their disappointment at not getting to see a trailer for the upcoming DLC. They said:

“Had hoped to see a trailer.”

GTA+ members are going to get exclusive rewards, according to a Rockstar Games newswire post, including significant boosts for cash and RP gained from new missions in the upcoming DLC. However, fans aren't pleased.

No trailer for GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC yet leaves many fans disappointed

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

Before getting to the reactions, let's look at a couple of benefits announced by Rockstar Games that GTA+ members will get in the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update:

50% boosted cash and RP in the new First Dose missions

Free Acid Lab installation

50% boosted Acid production speed

The developers haven’t released any trailers for the update yet, and fans aren't letting it go unnoticed. Many expressed their disappointment on Twitter for not being able to get the first glimpse of actual DLC footage.

Here are some of the most relevant fans’ reactions to Rockstar’s recent GTA+ benefit reveal post:

Average User🌐 @WastedPenguin @RockstarGames What would be even better, actually giving us a trailer for the update. Screenshot shows 1 new vehicle and 2 old ones with new modifications. @RockstarGames What would be even better, actually giving us a trailer for the update. Screenshot shows 1 new vehicle and 2 old ones with new modifications.

DiabloX_Evil @DiabloX_Evil1 @RockstarGames Thank you for making gta worst with this nonsense. @RockstarGames Thank you for making gta worst with this nonsense.

Leo Robinson @LeoRobi26248420 @RockstarGames Just give us a mini trailer because no one likes it when you release one after the update @RockstarGames Just give us a mini trailer because no one likes it when you release one after the update

EarthPuma @EarthPuma120 @RockstarGames Was hoping for a new trailer guys @RockstarGames Was hoping for a new trailer guys

It is safe to assume that fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update. The developers shared a trailer for The Criminal Enterprises DLC prior to its release. However, fans don't seem to be that lucky this time around. That said, there is still some time left before the update goes live on December 13, 2022.

The Los Santos Drug Wars update is going to be a two-part story-driven DLC, the first chapter of which will be released this Tuesday. Apart from the aforementioned GTA+ benefits, fans can expect the following gameplay improvements and features to arrive as part of the DLC:

New Business to run (speculation)

New Missions (First Dose)

New vehicles (including MTL Brickade 6x6)

New characters (including Nervous Ron)

New World Events

New Contact Missions

Ray-traced reflections (PS5 and Xbox Series S|X)

New revamped iFruit contacts (Hide or display contacts)

Solo playability of Agatha’s Casino Story Missions

Benefactor Terrorbyte will be able to launch Business Sell Missions

Vehicles (newly purchased) will be delivered to players’ garages faster than before

Triple rewards for playing Smuggler’s Sell Missions

High Demand Bonus on Vehicle Cargo Missions upon delivery (Public sessions only)

Custom Weaponized vehicles will be usable in select races

Hao’s introductory race will no longer be necessary to access HSW features (PS5 and Xbox Series S|X)

Boosted 20-25% value on all Shark Cards denominations (Currently available)

When it comes to the platforms that the update will be available on, the developers have stated the following:

“These experience improvements and more will arrive alongside the next GTA Online update for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC…The next update to Grand Theft Auto Online is coming to everyone on December 13.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

Fans can expect more information about the Los Santos Drug Wars update from the developers very soon.

