"Y'all thought it was gonna be GTA 6" - GTA fans disappointed as game doesn't receive any mention during The Game Awards 2022

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Dec 09, 2022 05:20 PM IST
GTA fans left disappointed as the game wasn
GTA fans left disappointed as the game wasn't mentioned during The Game Awards 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were expecting Rockstar to announce GTA 6 during the recent Game Awards 2022, however, they have been left disappointed once again. Rockstar’s presence at The Game Awards raised speculation among the gaming community regarding a possible announcement of the long-awaited game.

However, after getting no new mention of the upcoming title, fans started sharing memes about the whole situation. One such fan, Cinco, shared a meme on Twitter pointing out those who were expecting the GTA 6 reveal on the show:

“Y’all thought it was gonna be GTA 6”
Y’all thought it was gonna be GTA 6 #TheGameAwards https://t.co/FUaz8S0YbT

GTA fans left disappointed after getting no reveal of the next title

So tomorrow is the game awards and apparently Rockstar will be at the event.Knowing Rockstar they will announce their crappy DLC for a 9 year old game but there is a possible chance we get a little announcement or even a trailer for GTA 6 🤔🤞 #gameawards #GTA6 #GTAOnline #GTAVI https://t.co/kqexdQ573S

After the announcement of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, many in the gaming community expected a GTA 6 reveal at The Game Awards 2022. Some even pointed out Rockstar Games being on the Advisory Board of the show, which further raised the speculation of a possible reveal.

However, the developers didn’t reveal or mention the upcoming game during the entire award show, which left many in the gaming community disappointed. Here are some of the fan’s reactions to the whole situation:

people expecting GTA 6 at game awards https://t.co/wMyC7mgFQd
n revelaram gta 6 no the game awards😭😭 https://t.co/WTLMYl8o9j
@tokumeij No GTA 6 the game awards was one of the places I thought they would show it
Another year, another game awards without gta 6 twitter.com/rilsun/status/… https://t.co/a4TNKxZ0ww
#gameawards No GTA 6 announcement, no Portal 3, no Skate 4 , my life is in shambles https://t.co/ADC4g7kNOp
Stayed up all night for game awards and GTA 6 didn't even get announced 😿

Fans should note that Rockstar Games has attended The Game Awards every year since 2014. However, their expectations are valid since the last main title in the series was released in 2013 (GTA 5).

Although there was no such announcement, The Game Awards 2022 presented a number of various awards to different games. Here are some of the highlighted nominations and winners of this year's show:

Game of the Year:

  • Elden Ring (Winner)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Stray

Best Narrative:

  • God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • Immortality
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Game Direction:

  • Elden Ring (Winner)
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Stray
  • Immortality
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Art Direction:

  • Elden Ring (Winner)
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Score and Music:

  • God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Elden Ring
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design:

  • God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
  • Elden Ring
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Games for Impact:

  • As Dusk Falls (Winner)
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • A Memoir Blue
  • Endling: Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing:

  • Final Fantasy 14 (Winner)
  • Apex Legends
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Destiny 2

Best Indie:

  • Stray (Winner)
  • Sifu
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Tunic

Best Action Game:

  • Bayonetta 3 (Winner)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Sifu

Best Action/Adventure

  • God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
  • Tunic
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray

Best Roleplaying:

  • Elden Ring (Winner)
  • Live A Live
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy

It is safe to assume that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time among fans as they wait anxiously for it. With Rockstar continuously supporting the current online game, fans can expect the next big title in the series to be released in a few years.

A Message from Rockstar Games https://t.co/T4Wztu8RW8

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any details or release date for the upcoming game, however, they have promised in the past to show it when it is ready.

