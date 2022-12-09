"Y'all thought it was gonna be GTA 6" - GTA fans disappointed as game doesn't receive any mention during The Game Awards 2022

Fans were expecting Rockstar to announce GTA 6 during the recent Game Awards 2022, however, they have been left disappointed once again. Rockstar’s presence at The Game Awards raised speculation among the gaming community regarding a possible announcement of the long-awaited game.
However, after getting no new mention of the upcoming title, fans started sharing memes about the whole situation. One such fan, Cinco, shared a meme on Twitter pointing out those who were expecting the GTA 6 reveal on the show:
“Y’all thought it was gonna be GTA 6”
GTA fans left disappointed after getting no reveal of the next title
After the announcement of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, many in the gaming community expected a GTA 6 reveal at The Game Awards 2022. Some even pointed out Rockstar Games being on the Advisory Board of the show, which further raised the speculation of a possible reveal.
However, the developers didn’t reveal or mention the upcoming game during the entire award show, which left many in the gaming community disappointed. Here are some of the fan’s reactions to the whole situation:
Fans should note that Rockstar Games has attended The Game Awards every year since 2014. However, their expectations are valid since the last main title in the series was released in 2013 (GTA 5).
Although there was no such announcement, The Game Awards 2022 presented a number of various awards to different games. Here are some of the highlighted nominations and winners of this year's show:
Game of the Year:
- Elden Ring (Winner)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Stray
Best Narrative:
- God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- Immortality
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Game Direction:
- Elden Ring (Winner)
- God of War Ragnarök
- Stray
- Immortality
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Art Direction:
- Elden Ring (Winner)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Ragnarök
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music:
- God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Elden Ring
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design:
- God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
- Elden Ring
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Games for Impact:
- As Dusk Falls (Winner)
- Citizen Sleeper
- A Memoir Blue
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing:
- Final Fantasy 14 (Winner)
- Apex Legends
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
Best Indie:
- Stray (Winner)
- Sifu
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Tunic
Best Action Game:
- Bayonetta 3 (Winner)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Sifu
Best Action/Adventure
- God of War Ragnarök (Winner)
- Tunic
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
Best Roleplaying:
- Elden Ring (Winner)
- Live A Live
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
It is safe to assume that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time among fans as they wait anxiously for it. With Rockstar continuously supporting the current online game, fans can expect the next big title in the series to be released in a few years.
Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any details or release date for the upcoming game, however, they have promised in the past to show it when it is ready.
