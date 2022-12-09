"Y'all thought it was gonna be GTA 6" - GTA fans disappointed as game doesn't receive any mention during The Game Awards 2022

Fans were expecting Rockstar to announce GTA 6 during the recent Game Awards 2022, however, they have been left disappointed once again. Rockstar’s presence at The Game Awards raised speculation among the gaming community regarding a possible announcement of the long-awaited game.

However, after getting no new mention of the upcoming title, fans started sharing memes about the whole situation. One such fan, Cinco, shared a meme on Twitter pointing out those who were expecting the GTA 6 reveal on the show:

“Y’all thought it was gonna be GTA 6”

Cinco @CINCOxBINCO



#TheGameAwards Y’all thought it was gonna be GTA 6 Y’all thought it was gonna be GTA 6 #TheGameAwards https://t.co/FUaz8S0YbT

GTA fans left disappointed after getting no reveal of the next title

PainKiller @PainKillerVice #GTA6 #GTAOnline #GTAVI So tomorrow is the game awards and apparently Rockstar will be at the event.Knowing Rockstar they will announce their crappy DLC for a 9 year old game but there is a possible chance we get a little announcement or even a trailer for GTA 6 🤔🤞 #gameawards So tomorrow is the game awards and apparently Rockstar will be at the event.Knowing Rockstar they will announce their crappy DLC for a 9 year old game but there is a possible chance we get a little announcement or even a trailer for GTA 6 🤔🤞 #gameawards #GTA6 #GTAOnline #GTAVI https://t.co/kqexdQ573S

After the announcement of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update, many in the gaming community expected a GTA 6 reveal at The Game Awards 2022. Some even pointed out Rockstar Games being on the Advisory Board of the show, which further raised the speculation of a possible reveal.

However, the developers didn’t reveal or mention the upcoming game during the entire award show, which left many in the gaming community disappointed. Here are some of the fan’s reactions to the whole situation:

Morpheus @MorpheusLFG people expecting GTA 6 at game awards people expecting GTA 6 at game awards https://t.co/wMyC7mgFQd

𝓝𝓪𝓽𝓱𝔂 @NathyCyrus23 n revelaram gta 6 no the game awards n revelaram gta 6 no the game awards😭😭 https://t.co/WTLMYl8o9j

NotAlebanj🇩🇴🇵🇹 @AlebanjNot @tokumeij No GTA 6 the game awards was one of the places I thought they would show it @tokumeij No GTA 6 the game awards was one of the places I thought they would show it

ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ @femceIs #gameawards No GTA 6 announcement, no Portal 3, no Skate 4 , my life is in shambles #gameawards No GTA 6 announcement, no Portal 3, no Skate 4 , my life is in shambles https://t.co/ADC4g7kNOp

asyc @AsycLoL Stayed up all night for game awards and GTA 6 didn't even get announced Stayed up all night for game awards and GTA 6 didn't even get announced 😿

Fans should note that Rockstar Games has attended The Game Awards every year since 2014. However, their expectations are valid since the last main title in the series was released in 2013 (GTA 5).

Although there was no such announcement, The Game Awards 2022 presented a number of various awards to different games. Here are some of the highlighted nominations and winners of this year's show:

Game of the Year:

Elden Ring (Winner)

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Stray

Best Narrative:

God of War Ragnarök (Winner)

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

Immortality

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Game Direction:

Elden Ring (Winner)

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

Immortality

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Art Direction:

Elden Ring (Winner)

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Ragnarök

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music:

God of War Ragnarök (Winner)

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Metal: Hellsinger

Elden Ring

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design:

God of War Ragnarök (Winner)

Elden Ring

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Games for Impact:

As Dusk Falls (Winner)

Citizen Sleeper

A Memoir Blue

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing:

Final Fantasy 14 (Winner)

Apex Legends

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Destiny 2

Best Indie:

Stray (Winner)

Sifu

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Tunic

Best Action Game:

Bayonetta 3 (Winner)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Sifu

Best Action/Adventure

God of War Ragnarök (Winner)

Tunic

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Best Roleplaying:

Elden Ring (Winner)

Live A Live

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

It is safe to assume that Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time among fans as they wait anxiously for it. With Rockstar continuously supporting the current online game, fans can expect the next big title in the series to be released in a few years.

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any details or release date for the upcoming game, however, they have promised in the past to show it when it is ready.

