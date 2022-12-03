5 characters from older games that GTA 6 should include

GTA 6 is Rockstar's newest upcoming title in the long-running series, and expectations have grown exponentially. The series has a history of introducing memorable characters that players love to this date.

While Rockstar hasn’t shared any details about the upcoming title yet, it’s safe to assume that it will feature some interesting characters again. However, that doesn’t rule out the fact that the developers can surprise fans by introducing familiar faces to the upcoming game.

With that being said, let’s look at five characters from previous games that GTA 6 should include.

Top five characters from the series that should return to GTA 6

5) Tommy Vercetti (GTA Vice City)

At number five, it is the legendary Tommy Vercetti. He was the protagonist of the iconic GTA Vice City, who instantly became a fan favorite. His journey to get revenge and become the ultimate kingpin of Vice City is truly a masterpiece.

With rumors suggesting that the next title in the series is going to be featured in Vice City once again, it makes sense for the character to make an appearance. He might be old now, but even a cameo will be highly appreciated by long-time fans of the series.

4) Carl “CJ” Johnson (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Next on the list is Carl “CJ” Johnson, the protagonist of the fan-favorite Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. He is one of the most beloved characters introduced by Rockstar yet. During the events of the game, he did a lot of courageous things, making him the strongest and most loved.

Although Vice City doesn’t have much connection to the protagonist, he can still make an appearance in GTA 6 in some capacity. Fans would love to see him again, even if it only works for one or two missions in the game.

3) Ken Rosenberg (Grand Theft Auto Vice City and San Andreas)

At number three, it is Ken Rosenberg. He was a deuteragonist in Vice City and a prominent character in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. He was also briefly mentioned during the events of Vice City Stories. However, he hasn’t made an appearance in the series for a long time.

With GTA 6 possibly set to take place in Vice City, fans may see the character again. Some even believed that he would return to Vice City and resume his career in the legal industry after the event in San Andreas. This further increased the possibility of his return to the series.

2) Phil Cassidy (Grand Theft Auto 3, Liberty City Stories, and Vice City)

Next on the list is the beloved Phil Cassidy, a supporting character in Vice City and a minor in Liberty City games. He is quite famous for the bank heist at the Malibu Club during the events of Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Fans loved the amusing character and his strange personality. He even made an appearance in GTA 3 with one arm, making his appearance in the upcoming GTA 6 more likely. He will be a great fit for the neon city once again with whom players can interact.

1) Niko Bellic (Grand Theft Auto 4)

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the famous Niko Bellic. He appeared as the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4 and a supporting character in the Episodes of Liberty City. He is always portrayed as a serious person who is focused on his goals and ready to do brutal things if required.

Players have seen multiple references to him in the latest Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online, which make him likely to appear in the next title as well. It would be great to see him on the screen once again, possibly a Liberty City expansion in the online counterpart.

GTA 6 is still far from a release. However, the excitement among fans continues to grow as they wait anxiously for more information on it. Rockstar is expected to share some details about it pretty soon.

