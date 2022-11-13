How to get unique vehicles in GTA Vice City Stories

GTA Vice City Stories is only the second game to be featured in the iconic Vice City.

The game was originally released in October 2006 for Sony PlayStation Portable and in March 2007 for PS2. Approximately 100 vehicles are available in the game's free roam from the beginning. However, some vehicles are very rare to be found, hence making them unique for most of the players.

With that being said, this article will share useful tips and tricks on how to get some of the rarest vehicles in GTA Vice City Stories.

Unique vehicles in GTA Vice City Stories – A beginner’s guide for getting them

1) Ventoso, Freeway, and Wintergreen

Mission: Bum Deal (Bryan Forbes)

During the “Bum Deal,” players have the opportunity to get five different variations of three unique motorcycles in the game: Freeway, Ventoso, and Wintergreen. All three bikes have fundamentally better handling and more power compared to regular ones.

Players need to eliminate the bikers at the Stallionz bar after starting the mission, both outside and inside the location. Once done, players can find two Freeways, one Wintergreen and another Ventoso, which they can save in their garage at The Compound safehouse. After parking all vehicles there, they can go back to the mission, eliminate Forbes, and steal his Ventoso.

They can then return to the safe house and save the newly acquired bike in the garage with the rest of the vehicles.

2) VCPD Cheetah

Mission: The Mugshot Longshot (Mendez Brothers)

Players can find a VCPD Cheetah during the mission “The Mugshot Longshot” of GTA Vice City Stories. Once the mission starts, players need to reach Martinez and the DEA guy at the Vice City police station.

Once there, they need to eliminate the DEA guy with a sniper rifle instead of taking a picture. Doing so will instantly fail the mission. However, players will be able to take the VCPD Cheetah and save it in their garage. If one does not want to fail the run, they can steal the car after taking a second photograph of Martinez.

Another way to steal the VCPD Cheetah is to simply raise the Wanted Level to three stars anytime the vehicle spawns in the game.

3) Sandking

Mission: From Zero to Hero

Players need to complete the mission “From Zero to Hero” to get a Sandking easily in GTA Vice City Stories. Once completed, they will unlock Vice City Beach, which is the second main island in the game.

Players can always find a racing off-road jeep, Sandking, parked on the main street in Ocean Beach, which is a short distance from the famous Ocean View Hotel. They can easily steal it and enjoy its powerful off-road performance.

4) VCPD Maverick

Mission: N/A or From Zero to Hero

This one is interesting and can be found as early as the beginning of GTA Vice City Stories. Once players start the game, they need to go to the rooftop of the police station located in Washington Beach and find a VCPD Maverick parked there.

To get their hands on the vehicle later in the game, players will first need to unlock the second main island by completing the “From Zero to Hero” mission. Once unlocked, they can find the VCPD Maverick on the rooftop of the Downtown Police Station of the game.

Using the aforementioned tips and tricks, players can experience driving some of the rarest vehicles in the game.

