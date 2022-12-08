GTA Online Hao's Special Works car “Entity3” leaked before the Winter Update

The GTA Online winter update was just announced by Rockstar, and it looks like an upcoming new vehicle has already been leaked.

According to famous insider WildBrick142, a new HSW-upgradable vehicle named “Entity3” is coming with the upcoming DLC of the game. The source mentioned that the developers accidentally leaked the vehicle during a test ride on Xbox Series X.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

#GTAOnline thanks to a goof up with the hsw test ride on xbox sx, we now know the next HSW-upgradable vehicle coming in the upcoming dlc: entity3 thanks to a goof up with the hsw test ride on xbox sx, we now know the next HSW-upgradable vehicle coming in the upcoming dlc: entity3#GTAOnline

HSW-upgradable vehicles refer to those vehicles that can be customized using Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades, a feature that is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users as of today.

New HSW upgradable car leaked for GTA Online Winter DLC

Tez2 @TezFunz2



"Entity3" WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

#GTAOnline thanks to a goof up with the hsw test ride on xbox sx, we now know the next HSW-upgradable vehicle coming in the upcoming dlc: entity3 thanks to a goof up with the hsw test ride on xbox sx, we now know the next HSW-upgradable vehicle coming in the upcoming dlc: entity3#GTAOnline Found by @WildBrick142 , Rockstar accidentally leaked a new HSW vehicle coming with the next #GTAOnline update."Entity3" twitter.com/WildBrick142/s… Found by @WildBrick142, Rockstar accidentally leaked a new HSW vehicle coming with the next #GTAOnline update."Entity3" twitter.com/WildBrick142/s…

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, famous insider Tez2 also shared a report from WildBrick142 that Rockstar accidentally leaked a new HSW vehicle coming with the upcoming GTA Online update. The vehicle will reportedly be called Entity3, which is set to debut in the game in the coming weeks.

The vehicle is currently unknown; however, the game already has two cars with similar names: Entity XF and Entity XXR. Manufactured by Överflöd, both of these cars are classified in the Super vehicle class of the game, but none of them can be upgraded using HSW modifications.

Överflöd is primarily based on the real-life Koenigsegg, a Swedish manufacturer, hence players can expect a similar car model for the new Entity3. Players will be able to visit Hao's Special Works in LS Car Meet and customize the new car - both visually and performance related.

The developers recently announced the next big content update for the game, which will introduce a lot of new features, content, and gameplay improvements. PS5 and Xbox Series console users will no longer have to complete Hao's introductory race to access the HSW upgrades.

The name and exact date of the update haven’t been revealed yet. However, the developers have promised to share more information about it very soon. While it’s safe to assume that the update will be released this month, it looks like it could go live as soon as Monday.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Either a typo from Rockstar or the DLC is releasing on a Monday.



Thanks to #GTAOnline new event and GTA+ event ends on Monday, December 12Either a typo from Rockstar or the DLC is releasing on a Monday.Thanks to @Tunables #GTAOnline new event and GTA+ event ends on Monday, December 12Either a typo from Rockstar or the DLC is releasing on a Monday.Thanks to @Tunables https://t.co/W8PhEvxmA8

Tez2 recently reported on Twitter that the new GTA Online event as well as GTA+ event ends on Monday, December 12, 2022, as per the game files of today’s update. The findings were found by Tunables, which is famous for sharing tunables for the game.

If the leaks are believed to be true, fans can expect Rockstar to surprise fans by releasing the winter DLC as soon as next week, along with new vehicles, new Contact Missions, and many more things.

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the upcoming HSW vehicle or the release date of the upcoming winter update. Fans can expect the developers to share official information about these very soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes