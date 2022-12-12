What time is GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC expected to come out?

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is almost here, with fans eagerly waiting for its official release. The developers have already shared plenty of information about the new content that fans can expect to see on Tuesday.

The Los Santos Drug Wars update will be released on December 13, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and PS4 all around the globe. While Rockstar hasn’t shared any specific release times, possibly to avoid any last-minute delays, it looks like there’s still a way to find an approximate time for the update’s release tomorrow.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will officially be released tomorrow worldwide

Ben @videotech_ The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts.



The Los Santos Drug Wars update debuts tomorrow across all platforms, for full rollout details here's a vector to show the applicable times based on previous rollouts.

Famous insider Ben (@videotech_) recently shared a vector on Twitter, showcasing all the expected applicable release times of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Based on the image, all the timings have been predicted based on previous rollouts such as The Criminal Enterprises update.

Here’s a complete list of different times at which the new update is expected to be rolled out:

Alberta, CA – 4:00 AM

Seattle, US – 3:00 AM

Los Santos, US – 3:00 AM

Liberty City, US – 6:00 AM

Sao Paulo, BZ – 7:00 AM

London, UK – 11:00 AM

Madrid, ES – 11:00 AM

Paris, France – 12:00 PM

Berlin, DE – 12:00 PM

Moscow, RU – 1:00 PM

Riyadh, SA – 1:00 PM

Nagpur, IN – 3:30 PM

Beijing, CN – 6:00 PM

Perth, AU – 6:00 PM

Seoul, SK – 7:00 PM

Tokyo, JP – 7: 00 PM

Sydney, AU – 8:00 PM

Christchurch, NZ – 10:00 PM

Rockstar is expected to follow the same release pattern this time as well, since the DLC is being released on a Tuesday, just like every other major update in the past. Players should note that the developers seldom reveal the exact timings for these updates.

It's also possible that the developers could slightly adjust the timings in case of technical issues. Players should also note that PS3 and Xbox 360 users will not receive the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update.

New GTA+ membership event period will also start on December 13, 2022

In a recent Newswire post, Rockstar also announced the upcoming GTA+ membership event period, which will begin on the same day as the Los Santos Drug Wars. And that’s not all, as the developers also mentioned various in-game exclusive benefits for members that will help them with their hustle in the upcoming update.

According to Rockstar, GTA+ members will be able to get the following benefits as part of the new membership event:

1.5X RP and GTA$ on First Dose story-driven new missions

No installation charge for setting up an Acid Lab on the back of an MTL Brickade 6x6

Acid production speeds will be boosted by 50% for the members

The developers have also promised exclusive festival apparel for all members, along with new property and vehicle benefits.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

At the time of writing this article, Rockstar still hasn’t released an official trailer for the upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Fans can expect them to share more information about the update before its official launch.

