Multiple GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars cars leaked ahead of winter update release

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is just hours away from its official release, but much of its content has been leaked already.

Over the last couple of hours, five upcoming vehicles have been leaked on Twitter, and fans can expect them to arrive with the DLC today. The vehicles include the new Entity MT, Annis 300R, Zirconium Journey II, and the BF Surfer Custom. Apart from these leaks, many new images related to the DLC have also surfaced and may be included in today’s Newswire post.

Tulip M-100 and Brickade 6x6 are among the vehicles expected to arrive in GTA Online with Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk New leaked GTA Online car is actually an easteregg to GTA San Andreas Truths car "The Mothership" found by urs truly Me New leaked GTA Online car is actually an easteregg to GTA San Andreas Truths car "The Mothership" found by urs truly Me https://t.co/uCXNIrX1Fu

As seen in the tweet above, user InfinityBesk reported that a new BF Surfer Custom is coming to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. They added that the vehicle is an Easter egg to the iconic San Andreas’ Truths cars called The Mothership.

Another user, WildBrick142, reported that the Annis 300R is also coming to Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the winter DLC. They suggested that it will likely arrive at launch on December 13, 2022.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142 Annis 300R - one of the new vehicles likely coming at launch tomorrow #GTAOnline Annis 300R - one of the new vehicles likely coming at launch tomorrow #GTAOnline https://t.co/cZyjHe4EC2

Even popular gamer Nick posted a tweet claiming that a vehicle called the Zirconium Journey II will be coming to Grand Theft Auto Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Nick @GhillieYT Definitely gonna be an HSW vehicle! Definitely gonna be an HSW vehicle! 😂 https://t.co/xh6vyJu1qe

In a follow-up tweet, he listed all the vehicles that are rumored to arrive in the game. Here is the list:

Entity MT (HSW Capable)

Annis 300R

Journey II

Tulip M-100

New Old-Looking Taxi Car

BF Surfer Custom

Brickade 6x6

Tahoma

Nick @GhillieYT



-Entity MT (HSW Capable)

-Annis 300R

-Journey II

-Tulip M-100

-New Old Looking Taxi Car

-BF Surfer Custom

-Brickade 6x6

-Tahoma



I think that's all of them so far... All vehicles so far that have been leaked/confirmed in The Drug Wars Update:-Entity MT (HSW Capable)-Annis 300R-Journey II-Tulip M-100-New Old Looking Taxi Car-BF Surfer Custom-Brickade 6x6-TahomaI think that's all of them so far... #GTAOnline All vehicles so far that have been leaked/confirmed in The Drug Wars Update:-Entity MT (HSW Capable)-Annis 300R-Journey II-Tulip M-100-New Old Looking Taxi Car-BF Surfer Custom-Brickade 6x6-TahomaI think that's all of them so far... #GTAOnline

Another famous insider, Tez2, shared a GIF that showed images of all the new vehicles reported to be released in the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Among these vehicles, the Entity MT looks set to be an HSW-upgradable car (as suggested by leaks a few days ago). The developers at Rockstar Games accidentally leaked it during an HSW Test Trial on an Xbox Series X.

Popular reporter Ben also shared a leaked pic of the upcoming GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC that supposedly showed all the new ray-traced reflections.

Rockstar Games previously announced that the new reflections would be available for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X users only via Fidelity Mode.

Ben @videotech_ Alrighty, it's back.



New GTA Online screenshot of the Drug Wars update featuring the all-new ray-traced reflections. Alrighty, it's back.New GTA Online screenshot of the Drug Wars update featuring the all-new ray-traced reflections. https://t.co/2hjZiP7SCG

With all these images getting leaked online, it is just a matter of time before Rockstar Games releases the official Newswire for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes