Rockstar Games officially announce GTA Online iFruit App shutdown ahead of Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release

The GTA Online iFruit app has been officially discontinued by Rockstar Games ahead of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC release. In their latest post on Rockstar Support, the developers announced that they are shutting down the iFruit application as they are designing a new way for fans to customize their license plates.

The application will no longer work as of December 12, 2022, and players won’t be able to access it anymore.

GTA 5 iFruit App official shutdown announced by Rockstar

A screenshot of Rockstar Support page announcing the shutdown of GTA Online iFruit App (Image via Rockstar Games/Rockstar Support)

Rockstar Support recently announced on their support page that they are officially shutting down the iFruit application. According to them, the application won’t be supported as of December 12, 2022. However, they also shared that GTA Online players can still customize the license plates differently.

They stated the following about the alternate method:

“We are currently developing a new method to allow players to customize their license plates via the GTA Online website, and we will provide an update when there is more information to share.”

iFruit App was a companion application for GTA 5 and Online. Players used it for a variety of game-related features, such as:

Chop The Dog mini-game

Various web links

Application settings

Los Santos Customs

It was available on several different devices, including:

Windows 8/8.1/RT/10 (Microsoft Store link)

Windows Phone

iOS

Android

PlayStation Vita

However, it was reportedly removed from the store a couple of days ago, and Rockstar didn’t officially confirm it until now. While many expected the developers to reveal the Los Santos Drug Wars trailer, they declared the end of an era for iFruit.

As mentioned on the Rockstar Support page, players can still customize their license plates via the website. They haven’t shared exactly how it will work, but promised to share more information soon.

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC part 1 will be released on December 13, 2022, on all major platforms the game currently supports. This includes the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series S|X, and Xbox One. The game's PS3 and Xbox 360 versions will not get the update or new content.

It seems that Rockstar has taken a different direction with the game lately by not showing any trailers for the upcoming update yet. This raises speculation amongst the gaming community that it might not be as big an update as previous DLCs.

Fans can still expect a Newswire post to share more information about the new winter update 2022 as Los Santos Drug Wars.

