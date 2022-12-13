GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update download size for PS4 and PS5 disclosed

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is now on all major platforms, including PS4 and PS5. As expected, Rockstar released the update today at the same time as the previous big DLCs.

The update has added tons of new content to the game on Day 1, including new vehicles, new First-Dose missions, new ray-trace reflections (next-gen only), and more. The following are all the platforms hosting the update:

PS4

PS5

PC

Xbox One

Xbox Series S|X

Update Size for GTA Online Los Santos Drug wars update for PS4 and PS5 revealed

According to notable insider Tez2, the GTA Online update size for the PS5 version is around 5 GB. This is enormous, considering that the console always receives compressed platforms. Similarly, the file size for the PS4 version is around 3.065 GB, which is, again huge for the platform.

PS4 and PS5 players should be able to get the new update automatically once players boot up their systems. However, in case they don't get the DLC or see it getting downloaded, they need to check for it manually to download it. Do the following to check for the update manually on PS4 and PS5:

Turn on PS5/PS4 Scroll to GTA Online (if downloaded) Press the "Options" button on their controller Select "Check for Update" or a similar available option

Once done, the system will start downloading the available update for the game, and players will be able to see it in the "Downloads."

The insider also shared some new things players will get in today's update. Earlier today, they shared a GIF of the upcoming new vehicles that were added with the DLC. It shows a glimpse of the new Annis 300R, Zirconium Journey II, BF Surfer Custom, Entity MT, and Tulip M-100.

They reported that the new Downtown Cab Co. business is now available in GTA Online, and players can start doing Taxi Work for additional income. According to them, here's how the game describes the new business:

"The Downtown Cab Co. is now open for business. Begin Taxi Work from here to earn additional income. Successfully completing multiple fares without a break will increase the rewards."

Tez2 @TezFunz2



LET'S GOOOOO

The insider shared a list of new First Dose missions that have been added to the game today with the DLC. This includes:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Tez2 @TezFunz2



socialclub.rockstargames.com/job/gtav/t8ZQu…



Tez2 also reported that the "Last Dose" story-driven missions would be added to the game as part of the drip-feed content in the future. They wrote:

“Second part isn't gonna be a new title update as many were expecting.”

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Second part isn't gonna be a new title update as many were expecting.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars is the new winter update 2022 for the game, and fans can look forward to much more content coming as part of it. Rockstar is also expected to release regular weekly events and drip-feed content.

