GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update to add iconic RV from Breaking Bad to the game

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is finally here, and it looks like it has added an iconic RV from the Breaking Bad TV show.

Rockstar never shies away from putting easter eggs and references to famous movies. The update has added many new vehicles today, such as the Annis 300R, Overflod Entity MT, BF Surfer Custom, Declasse Tulip M-100, and Zirconium Journey II. With this update, players can create their RV similar to the one found in the hit TV show “Breaking Bad.”

Breaking Bad RV can be found in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

The new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added a lot of brand new “First Dose” missions to GTA Online, where players indulge themselves in the story of misfits and their mission to dominate the Los Santos psychedelics trade.

There are a total of six First Dose missions available in the game as of today, which are as follows:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

During the first “First Dose – Welcome to the Troupe” mission, players must take on a Motorcycle Club and retrieve a stolen RV. The RV is none other than the brand-new Zirconium Journey II.

Players need this vehicle to make it into the iconic vehicle of Breaking Bad.

How to make the Breaking Bad RV in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars?

Players first need to purchase the new Zirconium Journey II to create a Breaking Bad RV in GTA Online. It is available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for $790,000. The cost can be drastically reduced by purchasing at a trade price of $592,500 after completing the first new mission.

However, there’s also another quick way to get the vehicle, and that too without spending any GTA$. This week, players can visit the Diamond Casino & Resort and try their luck on the Lucky Wheel to get the Zirconium Journey II as a podium vehicle.

Once purchased, players may notice that it doesn’t look like the same RV from Breaking Bad. This can easily be fixed by driving the RV to the nearest Los Santos Customs shop. Once inside, players must respray the vehicle with the classic “Bleached Brown” color for both primary and secondary colors.

Afterward, players must purchase the “Cooking Time” livery and add it to the newly painted vehicle. This will add red bands around the RV and make it look similar to the iconic Breaking Bad vehicle. Players can also choose the yellow trim paint to personalize it further and add that color around the sides to enhance its appearance.

All new vehicles are now available to purchase from the in-game store. The new weekly event also began today as part of DLC itself. Players can expect more vehicles to be added to the game as drip feeds in the future.

