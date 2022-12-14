Fans find possible easter eggs in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars giving referencing titles

Rockstar Games have just released the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update and it seems that it contains many possible Easter eggs referencing older titles in the series.

A fan account named Grand Theft Lore recently shared a thread on Twitter where they pointed out several references to older GTA games in the new Los Santos Drug Wars update released recently. They mentioned various in-game things that look like they are giving references to previous games. This includes new vehicles, characters, graffiti, and more.

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars possible references to older titles in the series

Grand Theft Lore @GrandTheftLore With today's release of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars, I wanted to make a thread about some references to previous GTA titles I've come across while playing.

As seen in the aforementioned post, Grand Theft Lore tweeted that they have found several in-game references to previous GTA titles while playing the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

The first thing they mentioned in a follow-up tweet was the new BF Surfer Custom van and its resemblance to the classic Mothership vehicle from GTA San Andreas. Mothership was driven by the famous character The Truth and the new vehicle looks to have a similar artwork.

Grand Theft Lore @GrandTheftLore First and most obviously, the artwork created for the BF Surfer Custom is a clear nod to The Truth's Mothership from GTA: SA.

Adding another tweet, they highlighted a new graffiti that can be found in the new Freakshop available from today. There are a couple of things written in the graffiti; however, the fan mentioned that the words “The Truth” might be giving homage to the character of The Truth from GTA San Andreas.

Grand Theft Lore @GrandTheftLore In addition, I found another mention to The Truth in one of the graffiti inside the new Freakshop.

Moving forward, they tweeted another possible Easter Egg found in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update today. It’s a different type of graffiti that possibly gives reference to a mission from Grand Theft Auto 3 called “A Drop in the Ocean”.

Grand Theft Lore @GrandTheftLore This other graffiti I'm not totally sure, but could be a reference to the mission "A Drop in the Ocean" from GTA III.

In a follow-up tweet, they mentioned that the title “Drug Wars” was first used 13 years ago in Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony while doing a series of side missions.

Grand Theft Lore @GrandTheftLore Also, the title "Drug Wars" was first used 13 years ago in a series of side-missions in GTA: TBoGT.

Finally, they mentioned that a character that debuted in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update resembles one of the oldest characters. According to the source, Labrat could be a reference to Dr. LaBrat, who was seen in Grand Theft Auto 2.

Grand Theft Lore @GrandTheftLore And last but not least, and probably the most obscure so far, the new character, Labrat, could be a reference to Dr. LaBrat, the leader of the Scientists, aka Sex and Reproductive Systems (SRS), from GTA 2.

The new winter DLC might not be as big as fans expected it to be. However, it still offers a lot of new adventures and cool moments that can get fans invested in it for some time. Starting today, players can play six brand new First Dose missions that can take them on a new journey in the game. They can also buy five new vehicles, including the new Entity MT and Annis 300R.

There’s a lot of content added today to the game, and a lot more coming in the future as drip feeds, according to recent leaks by famous insider Tez2. When it comes to vehicles, here’s a list of upcoming rides coming to the game as part of the update:

Brickade 6x6 - $1,450,000

Taxi - $487,500 - $650,000

BF Surfer Custom - $442,500 - $590,000

Declasse Tahoma Coupe - $1,500,000

Weeny Issi Rally - $1,835,000

Karin Hotring Everon - $1,342,500 - $1,790,000

Willard Eudora - $1,250,000

Karin Boor - $1,280,000

Overflod Entity MT - $2,355,000

Annis 300R - $2,075,000

Western Powersurge - $1,605,000

Classique Broadway - $925,000

Toundra Panthere - $2,170,000

Ocelot Virtue - $2,235,000 - $2,980,000

Fans can expect Rockstar to release new content with weekly events and keep the game fresh for quite some time. With all the new things to do, it is the best time for players to continue their hustle in the game.

