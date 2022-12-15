5 biggest things added to GTA Online with Los Santos Drug Wars winter update

GTA Online has just received the highly anticipated Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which added a bunch of new content to the title. Rockstar Games recently released a newswire post mentioning all the fresh inclusions made to the game with the update.

Whether players love new missions or want to collect vehicles that weren't in the title before, there is something for everyone in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars. While the DLC may not seem as big as certain previous updates, there are many fun elements that it added to the game. Here are five of the biggest things that Los Santos Drug Wars brought.

Top five things added to GTA Online this week (Los Santos Drug Wars DLC)

5) First Dose missions

The First Dose story-driven missions in GTA Online are part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. In them, players get introduced to new characters such as Dax and Fooliganz. Ron Jakowski also plays a role in the DLC as all these individuals try to set up their base of operations called The Freakshop.

The First Dose is a series of six different missions, completing which allows players to open their Acid Lab on the back of the new MTL Brickade 6x6. To get started, gamers need to meet Ron above the Liquor Ace in Sandy Shores.

4) The Acid Business

Acid Business was added to GTA Online in the new update. In the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, players can now set up their mobile Acid Lab and run the business in the city.

Once gamers complete all six Front Dose missions, the Brickade 6x6 will become their HQ. This is where they can run the new Acid Lab Business from. Players can install the lab by driving the vehicle to The Freakshop. The business is a good source of income.

3) The Freakshop

At number three, it is the brand new The Freakshop included in the game with the latest update. It is a large warehouse that Dax introduces during the First Dose mission. It has a lot inside, including a Brickade 6x6 workbench, a weapon workbench, a lounger area, a small office with a TV, a dartboard, two vending machines, and a jukebox.

Players can also find an arcade machine in the warehouse with Space Monkey 3: Bananas Gone Bad. The place gets automatically unlocked and becomes fully functional as gamers progress through the missions.

2) Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs are another addition made to the game with the recent update. These are offered by Dax, and their point is to have players help him make the FIB watchlist.

There are a total of five Contact missions here, including Crop Dustin', Heavy Metal, Liquid Assets, Working Remotely, and Write-Off. These involve various activities that players need to participate in, such as poisoning rival crops, running interference, planting remote-controlled bombs, and more. To get started, gamers just need to contact Dax and request Fooligan Jobs.

1) Experience improvements

Numerous experience improvements were made to the gameplay elements in GTA Online. Smuggler’s Sell Missions will now offer triple rewards. In the new DLC, players can also play Agatha’s Casino Story Missions solo.

Ray-traced reflectors made their debut for PS5 and Xbox Series X users via the Fidelity Mode on the respective consoles, courtesy of the update. The iFruit Contacts list has also been revamped, allowing players to hide or display contacts according to their preferences. They can also launch Business Sell Missions right from their Benefactor Terrorbyte in all types of sessions.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



The opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.



Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain.Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be Los Santos Drug WarsThe opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew with high hopes of dosing the world and climbing to the top of the criminal food chain. Now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC: rsg.ms/a2267be https://t.co/FDCnrmg4Wz

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has proven to be worth the wait. With so much new content already leaked as coming to the game in the form of drip feed, GTA Online fans can expect many more interesting additions to be made in the future as well.

