New GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars upcoming drip-feed content leaked so far

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is out now on all supported platforms. However, a bunch of content that is set to make its way to the game via the drip-feed format has already been leaked.

Many insiders have reported on Twitter about the material that will be added to the game in the coming weeks and months. Fans can expect new “Last Dose” story-driven missions, vehicles, a Railgun, collectibles, outfits, and many more items in the upcoming additions to Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

GTA Online will reportedly get a lot of content for Los Santos Drug Wars DLC via drip-feed format

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Second part isn't gonna be a new title update as many were expecting.

#GTAOnline The "Last Dose" Story-Driven missions are included as part of the drip-feed.Second part isn't gonna be a new title update as many were expecting. The "Last Dose" Story-Driven missions are included as part of the drip-feed.Second part isn't gonna be a new title update as many were expecting.#GTAOnline

Famous insider Tez2 first reported that GTA Online will get a brand new “Last Dose” story-driven missions, which will be released as part of the drip feed only and not a separate DLC as previously expected.

They then shared a brand new Eclipse Blvd Garage coming to the game early next year. Players will be able to buy it for a price of $2,740,000.

Next, they shared the Taxi coming to GTA Online as a Pegasus vehicle early next year, which will be needed for Taxi Work. The vehicle will cost around $650,000 - $487,500.

Players can already unlock it by grinding up to a Sponsorship Tier 25 in the Arena War. Its trade price will be unlocked after completing 10 fares in a row in the upcoming Taxi Work missions.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



$487,500 - $650,000



Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War



Trade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work

#GTAOnline Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work Taxi will be available for purchase, as part of drip-feed, as a Pegasus vehicle. Needed for Taxi Work coming early next year$487,500 - $650,000Already unlockable by reaching Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena WarTrade Price - Complete 10 fares in a row during Taxi Work#GTAOnline https://t.co/RDCjty4lun

In their next tweet, they shared a list of upcoming vehicles that will be added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars dripfed content. The names include:

Ocelot Virtue

Toundra Panthere

Classique Broadway

Western Powersurge

Annis 300R

Overflod Entity MT

Karin Boor

Willard Eudora

Karin Hotring Everon

Weeny Issi Rally

Declasse Tahoma Coupe

BF Surfer Custom

Taxi

Brickade 6x6

In a recent report, they mentioned that Taxi Service Fast Travel is coming as a PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive feature. It might also be released as part of GTA+ content according to the leaks.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Pretty much all PS5 & XSX exclusive content were GTA+ content.

#GTAOnline Taxi Service Fast Travel - PS5 & XSX ExclusivePretty much all PS5 & XSX exclusive content were GTA+ content. Taxi Service Fast Travel - PS5 & XSX ExclusivePretty much all PS5 & XSX exclusive content were GTA+ content.#GTAOnline https://t.co/2eRB8Br1iO

Another famous insider, Liam, reported about an upcoming weapon called The Railgun, which fans can expect to be added to the game.

WildBrick142, a reliable insider, recently shared an upcoming Stash House daily collectible, the snowmen collectible event, and various holiday-themed items for Christmas and New Year, such as Gold New Year Glasses, and more.

WildBrick142 ❄️ @WildBrick142

"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]

#GTAOnline Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2] Snowmen collectables"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]#GTAOnline https://t.co/P4HXSA2kbv

Since the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars update, there have been a lot of leaks surrounding the drip-feed content. It looks like Rockstar has many more things planned for DLC to be released soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes