When can GTA Online players claim their free Tahoma Coupe as a Heists Challenge reward?

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has added five new vehicles to purchase, and Rockstar Games is now giving away a brand new vehicle for free.

Throughout this weekend, players can obtain a new Declasse Tahoma Coupe free of cost as a reward for their participation in the Heists Challenge last month. Starting today, 16 December 2022, players can claim the vehicle as a free reward until December 18, 2022. Fortunately, the free ride will be available for the next three days for everyone, regardless of their participation in the challenge.

However, some may wonder how they can claim this vehicle during the offer period. With that being said, this article will share everything that players need to know about the Declasse Tahoma Coupe and how to get it for free in GTA Online.

How to claim a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe in GTA Online? (Dec 16 - Dec 18)

GTA Online players can now get a brand new Declasse Tahoma Coupe without spending any cash this weekend. The latest Los Santos Drug Wars vehicle is a gift to players by Rockstar for their participation in November's Heists Challenge that recently concluded. Starting today, all players will be able to claim the free reward around the globe.

Here’s what players need to do to get a free Declasse Tahoma Coupe in GTA Online this weekend:

Open the Internet on the in-game phone Go to the “Southern San Andreas Super Autos” in-game website Search for “Declasse Tahoma Coupe” Once you find it, click on the vehicle Click on “Buy”

Once purchased, players can store the vehicle in their personal garage or customize it at Los Santos Customs. In a recent Newswire post, Rockstar mentioned that the vehicle will be available for purchase on the website once the free period comes to an end. They again thanked the gaming community for their participation in the Heists Challenge by stating:

“The GTA Online community continues to astound and amaze in equal measure. The collective success of operators coming together to take down over GTA$4 trillion over the course of this year’s Heists Challenge sets the bar even higher, quadrupling 2020’s Heist Challenge total.”

Everything to know about the Declasse Tahoma Coupe in GTA Online – Design, price, and more

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a brand new 2-door civilian lowrider vehicle that's been added to the game as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update before the snow event. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

1979 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2nd generation Chevrolet Caprice

7th generation Pontiac Bonneville (1959–1960)

1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe

When it comes to performance, it provides a solid on-road performance and is capable of reaching a top speed of 94.45 mph (152.00 km/h), according to the game files. The vehicle's RWD engine is said to be coupled with a 3-speed gearbox. Despite it being a lowrider, it's classified as a muscle car in the game.

Once the free period ends, players will be able to purchase it normally from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website at a price of $1,500,000.

Since this Declasse vehicle is available for free right now, it seems like the best time for players to claim their free Tahoma Coupe and dominate the streets of Los Santos.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes