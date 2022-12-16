Rockstar releases cryptic video seemingly to promote Acid Labs in GTA Online, fans speculate about GTA 6

Rockstar Games released a new cryptic video promoting the new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, fans believed it was a teaser for the next title.

Many fans on Twitter were left disappointed today with the developer's new promotional video for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It didn’t have any title or description but showed a colorful Rockstar logo, which went on to become a "trippy" kaleidoscope of colors. This initially led many to think it was about the upcoming title in the franchise, GTA 6.

However, it later turned out to be nothing more than clever marketing for the new DLC.

New GTA Online video promoting Acid Lab disappoints fans who were waiting for GTA 6

Michael @LegacyKillaHD @RockstarGames Literally thought this was GTA 6 related for a quick second @RockstarGames Literally thought this was GTA 6 related for a quick second https://t.co/LBfTiG6y46

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, even one of the most famous insiders, Michael, shared their reaction to seeing the new video firsthand. Sharing their disappointment, they wrote:

“Literally thought this was GTA 6 related for a quick second.”

In a follow-up tweet, they offered their opinion on this new type of promotional material by Rockstar. They suggested that either the developers are teasing the community or it is a simple tactic to draw more eyes to the recently released DLC. They also speculated about a possible reveal by stating:

“Or…This random teaser leads into a GTA 6 reveal.”

In a separate tweet, they mentioned that they wanted it to be related to Grand Theft Auto 6 as Rockstar hadn’t shared anything new since they confirmed the game in February 2022. They wrote:

“I’m quite skeptical.”

Later, they also shared a screenshot of the same video but on YouTube with a title that read:

“Expand Your Mind with...Los Santos Drug Wars, Now Available.”

Many fans got their hearts broken and they shared their disappointment as well as speculation after seeing the Rockstar video. Here are some of the best reactions to the latest promotion by the developers:

Dylan @_Dyllie_ @RockstarGames I fr thought this was gta 6 @RockstarGames I fr thought this was gta 6

kris @kjl7x @TheIshikawaRin @RockstarGames GTA6 is rumoured to be centred around the drugs trade around south America & the vibrant colours could link to a Miami / Vice city vibe. I can’t make out how many stars appear but it’s either 5 or 6; i know it’s the same visual as the latest update but it could also be a tease. @TheIshikawaRin @RockstarGames GTA6 is rumoured to be centred around the drugs trade around south America & the vibrant colours could link to a Miami / Vice city vibe. I can’t make out how many stars appear but it’s either 5 or 6; i know it’s the same visual as the latest update but it could also be a tease.

Rockstar Games later tweeted once again, sharing a new batch of Los Santos Drug Wars stickers, to which Michael pointed out that the earlier post was an “All-time troll job.”

It’s safe to assume that fans are looking forward to the next game despite getting a new DLC for the current one. Grand Theft Auto 5 was launched in 2013 and the next title has been due for a long time now.

During the leaked incident that sent waves across the industry a few weeks ago, Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 once again and promised players they'll show the title when it’s ready.

With Los Santos Drug Wars DLC being relatively small compared to previous updates of the game, the developers might be fully dedicated to bringing GTA 6 as soon as possible.

