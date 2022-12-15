Stash House daily collectible coming to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars via drip feed leaked

GTA Online has just received the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and there’s more content coming up, according to the leaks.

Famous insider WildBrick142 recently reported about an upcoming daily collectible named “Stash House” coming to GTA Online via drip feed. Players can break into stash houses, eliminate dealers inside them, break into a safe, and steal cash or valuable resources for their businesses. It will supposedly be available once a day.

It is one of the many new features leaked for the game that will be released soon, including Snowmen Collectibles, Taxi Downtown Cab Co., and Street Dealers.

Stash House daily event, Snowmen collectibles, & more reportedly coming to GTA Online

A daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, WildBrick142 shared a glimpse of the upcoming “Stash House” daily collectible event. According to them, here’s what players will need to do during the event:

Break into a stash house (marked as a purple blip on the map). Eliminate the dealers present inside it. Break into a safe. Steal cash or relevant supplies for their businesses.

The insider also shared another upcoming GTA Online snow event introducing Snowmen collectibles. Players can find and destroy 25 different snowmen around the map and unlock a brand new “The Snowman” outfit. They suggested that fans could destroy them in many ways. Some are blowing them up with weapons and ramming them with a vehicle.

"Permanent" for the event only. Destroy all 25 snowmen before the event ends to get "The Snowman" outfit. You can destroy them any way you want, ramming them with a vehicle or blowing them up are most effective. [1/2]

According to their report, players can also encounter a bug that could prevent a destroyed snowman from registering for the rewards prize. In such rare instances, players are recommended to leave the area and return to destroy it again.

In another tweet, they also reported on Street Dealers, which players can soon find in GTA Online. As per the video clip shared by the insider, players can sell certain items in exchange for prizes.

Every day, you can find a street dealer at a different loc. & sell some drugs to them. You must own the respective businesses to be able to sell anything. Prices change daily, & the dealers also have a preference for product which they'll pay more for.

Giving some information about the leaked Downtown Cab Co., they tweeted that it is coming to the game, possibly early next year. Every fare players take will increase the payout until it reaches 10 fares in total. They also warned that any damage to the taxi or driving slowly would decrease their tip.

According to their report, there will be no time limit between fares, and players can take them as much as they want. However, they will fail the odd job if they get a wanted level.

As so many leaks suggest, Rockstar has planned a lot of drip-feed content as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars winter update.

