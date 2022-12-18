Why GTA Online players should get a Terrorbyte after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is finally here, which makes it the best time for players to pick up a Benefactor Terrorbyte. The new update allows them to launch Business Sell Missions directly from the vehicle regardless of the session type.

The Terrorbyte serves as an operational hub for different types of businesses and players will be able to start Sell Missions from it. However, apart from the functionality, one could wonder what other things they can get with the vehicle.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Benefactor Terrorbyte in GTA Online that players should know about, especially before the upcoming Christmas Update 2022.

Everything to know about the Benefactor Terrorbyte in GTA Online – Price, design, and more

Benefactor Terrorbyte is a large four-seater military expedition truck that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the After Hours update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6x6 Expedition Vehicle.

Its outer design has the following characteristics, giving it a slightly similar look to the Brickade:

Front module

Black bulky front bumper

License plate in the center of the bumper

Dual circular lamps on the bumper's edges

Mesh grilles with black vertical separations

Circular details with the Chrome Benefactor logo

Narrow headlamps

Snorkel on the passenger side

Large windscreen

Extended section with non-function lamps

A set of ladders behind it

Left-side oil tanks

Right-side box with Benefactor logo

Rear Module

Window coverings

Lower storage compartments

Side marker lights

Upper LED-like lights

Two doors

Roof

Frames around borders

Solar panels (similar to Brickade)

Circular hatch for drones

Rear end of the box

Large compartment with spare wheels

A set of tail lamps (similar to RCV)

It comes equipped with the Turret Station with a missile battery, which is based on the real-life M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System. When it comes to performance, the Terrorbyte runs on a diesel engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

Players can purchase the truck from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $1,375,000 - $3,459,500.

Is it worth getting the Benefactor Terrorbyte in 2022 in GTA Online?

Benefactor Terrorbyte performs very similarly to the Brickade due to its decent handling and speed. When driven on a straight road, it offers good suspension capabilities which makes it compatible with small uneven terrains. Players can also drive it through deep water without getting their engine damaged thanks to its high exhaust stack.

Apart from the vehicle’s performance, it offers many useful features. The truck comes equipped with two Player Scanners that have a motion range of 180 degrees and can read players’ general statistics. When undertaking Client Job “Deal Breaker,” it gets equipped with Signal Scanners as well.

When it comes to durability, the Terrorbyte is generally resistant to explosives and bullets. It comes with bullet-resistant windows that provide small protection to players against firearms.

One can also access their businesses right from the truck and can be triggered on the computer’s touchscreen available in the truck module. There is also an option for Drone Station, which can give them access to a surveillance drone. The vehicle also has an optional Workshop giving the same functionality as the Mobile Operations Center or the Avenger.

Players can even upgrade their Oppressor Mk II with the vehicle’s Specialized Workshop.

The Terrorbyte’s upgraded functionality with the Los Santos Drug Wars update makes it a must-have for every GTA Online player who wants to conquer the criminal world of Los Santos.

